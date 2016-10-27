Fairtastically Halloween at Bruns Public

FAIRTASTIC: Brunswick heads Public School students Aiofe, Lucy, Lily, Daisy and Charlie all made up for the fair.

DON'T blink, or you'll miss the spooky fun Fairtastic from 4-9pm this Saturday at the Halloween-themed fair at Brunswick Heads Public School.

"Each year, as Fairtastic draws closer, the buzz of anticipation and excitement grows for our students and families,” says Brunswick Heads Public School principal Trisha Parker.

"This year we have five rides - the most we've ever had, as well as more sideshow activities and entertainment.”

There are plenty of Tricks & Treats in store, with more than $10,000 worth of generously donated prizes on the popular Wheel of Winning.

There's also a sweets wheel for kids but, with a myriad of gourmet dinner options available, it's not all about sweet treats. Choose from smoked brisket and salad, home-made curries, authentic falafels and sushi, or a traditional BBQ, plus barista coffee, fruit slushies and Halloween-themed cakes.

In addition to the five rides (Bat Tower, Super Slide, Cave Man Capers and the Rocking Tug Boat), there is a costume parade, freaky face-painting, a Halloween cake decorating competition, a scarecrow dressing contest, indigenous hair wraps, mask painting and pet-rock craft.

All night ride passes can be pre-purchased for $20 at the school's office or $25 on the night (or $5 per ride). For more info go to the Fairtastic Facebook page.