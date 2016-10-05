Extra time to get your Dolphin Awards nominations in

THE deadline to nominate to this year's NCEIA Dolphin Awards has been extended to Friday, October 14.

The awards are open to all unsigned original musicians in the (02) 66 telephone area code.

The 2016 NCEIA Dolphin Awards will be the 25th version of the event and it will feature special guest Kirk Pengilly from INXS plus other special locals attending the Ballina RSL Club on December 6.

To enter, go to http://www.nceia.org.au and follow the links.

There is a great prize pool and industry recognition with the awards being held on December 6 at the Ballina RSL Club. The categories this year are: Album of the Year, Song of the Year, Male Vocal (Steve Gilpin Memorial Award), Female Vocal, Production, Music Video and Adult Contemporary.

Other categories will be Youth, Alternative / Indie, Pop, Rock, Blues, Country, Jazz, Urban / Hip Hop / Funk, Heavy & Hard, Protest, Electronic Music and Folk.

There will also be awards in categories such as World / Reggae, Music for Children, Devotional / Gospel, Instrumental, Songwriter of the Year and Best Promotional Package.