A photo of Amanda Nash and her daughter Bonnie, posted on the GoFundMe fundraising page.

THE world has lost a "shining star" with the death of Lennox Head woman Amanda Nash in a motor vehicle crash at Alstonville this week.

Robbie and Elizabeth Reid, also of Lennox Head, remember their 35-year-old daughter as a woman people would gravitate to whenever she entered a room.

"Everyone knew her and everyone loved her," Mr Reid said. "She was a bright, shining star.

"She was a loving mother to her daughter, three-year-old Bonnie, a loving daughter and a loving wife to Ryder. She was a fun-loving person who just loved everybody."

Amanda was born in the Scottish industrial city of Glasgow and moved to Sydney with her family as a five-year-old.

She came to Lennox Head 12 years ago, and her parents followed a couple of years later.

The keen runner worked for the past five years at the Ballina branch of the Commonwealth Bank, where she was well loved by the bank's customers.

She married Ryder at Boulder Beach on New Year's Eve, 2012, and the couple, with Bonnie, two years ago moved into their new house at Lennox.

Ryder described Amanda as his "soulmate".

Mrs Reid said the family had received an "overwhelming" amount of support from the Lennox Head community since the tragic news of Amanda's death.

"We appreciate everything," she said.

Amanda was scheduled to take part in this Sunday's Byron Bay Lighthouse Fun Run.

Family and friends taking part will wear a photo of Amanda as they complete the run in her memory.

The family is finalising plans for a private cremation, which family only can attend. It will be followed by a celebration of Amanda's life by the beach at Lennox Head for her many friends.