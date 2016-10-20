News

Epic Murray River swim to inspire our young

20th Oct 2016 12:26 PM
RIVER BOUND: Eric Helmick, 54, and his sons Hunter, 25, and Tuck, 16, will set off to swim the Murray River soon as a way of inspiring local young people.
RIVER BOUND: Eric Helmick, 54, and his sons Hunter, 25, and Tuck, 16, will set off to swim the Murray River soon as a way of inspiring local young people. Christian Morrow

AMERICAN father Eric Helmick and his sons Hunter, 25, and Tuck, 16, will set off from Byron Bay soon to swim the Murray River as part of their campaign to inspire young Australians and as a way to combat the high rate of suicide among the younger generation.

Eric, Hunter and Tuck are the founders of Team Help, a corporation with the specific goal of "doing something epic to inspire others”.

"Doing something epic inspires people and inspiration brings hope. So we are swimming Australia's longest river, the River Murray, a total distance of 2508km,” Mr Helmick said.

"We are not paid. We have a high commitment of giving back to our communities and the world. One hundred percent of donations we receive will go directly to the cause of raising up youth and strengthening families.”

Originally from Colorado, Eric and Hunter Helmick are currently training at the Petria Thomas Pool in Mullumbimby before setting off in three weeks on their marathon swim. Tuck will be driving the support boat.

They plan to cover the distance in a 90 days, swimming an average of 28-30km per day.

"An endurance swim is not really my life's dream,” Hunter admitted. "But doing something epic that inspires others to live big is one of my dreams.”

Team Help also created the Take Your Dream essay contest that actively engaged the youth around Australia.

The winners of the contest are to be included in Team Help's feature film documentary, Take Your Dreams.

For information about the epic swim, go to www.take yourdream.com.

Byron Shire News

Topics:  mullumbimby murray river petria thomas take your dream team help youth suicide

