Man in critical but stable condition in hospital

UPDATE 1.55pm: A MAN involved in an incident at the Cape Byron Lighthouse this morning has arrived at the Gold Coast University Hospital in a critical but stable condition.

The Westpac Lifesaver Rescue Helicopter touched down at the hospital's helipad just minutes ago.

UPDATE 1.25pm: POLICE have confirmed the injured man has been airlifted to Gold Coast Hospital.

Rescuers reached the top of the Cape Byron Headland at about 12.50pm before transporting the man into the Westpac Lifesaver Rescue Helicopter.

The man's condition is unknown.

UPDATE 12.10pm: AFTER a lengthy operation, emergency services have reached an injured man at the Cape Byron Lighthouse.

It may take rescuers hours to ascend the cliff face, where paramedics will be able to treat the man.

A Westpac Helicopter spokesman said the chopper ready to transport him to the Gold Coast Hospital.

UPDATE 11am: HAZARDOUS conditions have ruled out a winch rescue at the Cape Byron Lighthouse, the Westpac Lifesaver Rescue Helicopter said.

A Westpac paramedic and rescue services are in the process of abseiling over the cliff to access the man.

UPDATE 10.20am: LIGHTHOUSE Beach Road is closed in both directions following a rescue unfolding at the Cape Byron Lighthouse.

Tweed/Byron Police are asking motorists and walkers to avoid the area.

Police are also on the walking trial redirecting walkers.

UPDATE 10am: RESCUERS continue to coordinate efforts to reach a man at Cape Byron Lighthouse.

Emergency services are yet to access the man due to precarious conditions at the scene.

UPDATE 9.30am: EMERGENCY services are working to access an injured man, believed to be in his 60s, at the Cape Byron Lighthouse.

A paramedic has reportedly been winched down to the Lighthouse by the Westpac Lifesaver Rescue Helicopter.

THURSDAY 9.10am: EMERGENCY services are rushing to the Byron Bay Lighthouse were there has been an incident.

Emergency services have confirmed they were called just before 8.30am this morning.