Man confirmed dead at Wooli Beach

Emergency services responded to an incident at Wooli Beach where a man died on Monday, 26th December, 2016.

UPDATE 4PM: Paramedic Rick Knox said the NSW Ambulance responded to a call out in Wooli this afternoon.

"We had a male approximately 60-years-old pulled from the water in cardiac arrest," Mr Knox said.

"Life guards and bystanders worked on him for a while. Our community first responders from Wooli attended.

"The Westpac Helicopter arrived and winched down, the doctor from the chopper announced him deceased on the scene."

The cause of death is yet to be confirmed.

Emergency services have responded to an incident at Wooli Beach where it is believed a man has died Nikki Voss

UPDATE 2.25PM: A 55-year-old man is believed to have died on Wooli Beach following an incident in the water this afternoon.

Wooli resident Nikki Voss said there had apparently been three to four people in trouble in the water.

"One of them was an elderly gentlemen and they were about to declare him dead but he just spat out water," Ms Voss said witnesses told her.

"They just walked off the beach and said they'd been working on him for 45 minutes," she said.

Ms Voss said three ambulance, three police cars and the Westpac Helicopter attended the scene.

According to Ms Voss, there were black and white flags out on the beach.

"My thoughts are... it was shut at the time because it was pretty wild. The beach has been closed now."

Police, ambulance and Westpac helicopter were at the scene.

Roger Fry from the Westpac Helicopter service confirmed that a person had been pulled out of the water.

"The helicopter arrived on scene at the same time as the road ambulance.

EARLIER: EMERGENCY services have responded to a call in Wooli. Police have confirmed there is an incident on Wooli beach.

There are unconfirmed reports that someone in being resuscitated on the beach.

Police and ambulance are on the scene.

