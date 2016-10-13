News

Elderly woman 'sexually assaulted' during alleged break-in

Sherele Moody
| 13th Oct 2016 8:35 AM
A 27-year-old man will face Byron Bay Local Court today following the alleged sexual assault of an elderly woman in Tweed Heads.
A 27-year-old man will face Byron Bay Local Court today following the alleged sexual assault of an elderly woman in Tweed Heads. Trevor Veale

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

A 78-YEAR-OLD woman was "sexually assaulted" by a man accused of breaking into her Tweed Heads home.

The 27-year-old alleged assailant will face Byron Bay Local Court today following an incident at a home in Kennedy Drive early Sunday.

"The woman was able to force the man out of her residence, but not before he stole several items of jewellery," NSW police said in a media release.

"Police from Tweed Heads Local Area Command were alerted to the incident and commenced investigations."

Police found the accused man in a unit in the same street as the alleged victim's home.

He was arrested early Wednesday and charged with Aggravated break and enter and commit sexual assault; aggravated break and enter and commit serious indictable offence; possess prohibited drug; larceny; custody of knife in public place; and take and drive conveyance.

- ARM NEWSDESK

Topics:  court, crime, sexual assault

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Get behind Byron's Dolphin Dreaming in tourism awards

Get behind Byron's Dolphin Dreaming in tourism awards

DELTA Kay and Nigel Stewart are calling on locals to vote for their Arakwal Dolphin Dreaming program in this year's NSW Tourism Awards Peoples Choice.

POLL: Should the North Coast get mesh shark nets?

Do you want mesh shark nets installed on the North Coast?

How do locals really feel about this option?

Unchecked Gold Coast Airport lease 'justified and appropriate'

Gold Coast Airport is undergoing major runway expansion.

Leasing Crown land lease to airport without assessment above board

Uber, Air BnB: Disrupting the rental market?

Disruption is the new buzzword in business

Local Partners

Get behind Byron's Dolphin Dreaming in tourism awards

DELTA Kay and Nigel Stewart are calling on locals to vote for their Arakwal Dolphin Dreaming program in this year's NSW Tourism Awards Peoples Choice.

Elderly woman 'sexually assaulted' during alleged break-in

A 27-year-old man will face Byron Bay Local Court today following the alleged sexual assault of an elderly woman in Tweed Heads.

An elderly woman was 'sexually assaulted' at her Tweed Heads Home.

POLL: Should the North Coast get mesh shark nets?

Do you want mesh shark nets installed on the North Coast?

How do locals really feel about this option?

Unchecked Gold Coast Airport lease 'justified and appropriate'

Gold Coast Airport is undergoing major runway expansion.

Leasing Crown land lease to airport without assessment above board

Uber, Air BnB: Disrupting the rental market?

Disruption is the new buzzword in business

Cavanbah will have you jumping for joy

SPORTY: The Cavanbah Centre in Byron Bay goes on show this weekend.

Cavanbah centre is throwing its doors open this weekend

Surfer describes moment shark attacked at Ballina beach

Surfboard involved in a shark attack at Sharpes Beach today.

'It was a beautiful day ... it shouldn't have happened'

Mullumbimby to UK to watch their son score the winner

SURPRISE: Sean Watkins with his mum and dad Wajan and Ken who made a surprise visit to the UK to see him score the winner. Photo: rugby-league.com

Mullum league player scores the winner in English Competition.

UPDATED: Government confirms increase for music tour visas

American rhythm & blues band Vintage Trouble at Bluesfest 2016.

Music festival ticket prices are set to soar

What's on the big screen this week

What's on the big screen this week

TOM Hanks returns in the Da Vinci Code franchise and US comedians assemble for a real-life heist story.

RECAP: The Bachelorette S2E7 - date to the death

The Bachelorette Georgia Love pictured at Luna Park on her double date with Rhys Chilton, left, and Sam Johnston.

Sam and Rhys finally have their showdown and four guys go home.

Bachelorette exodus: Georgia sends four bachelors packing

The Bachelorette Georgia Love at Luna Park on her double date with Rhys Chilton, left, and Sam Johnston.

SAM denies a near punch-up with Rhys during double date with Georgia

From Port city to sought-after designer on The Block

NO LIMITS: Darren Palmer never thought he would leave Gladstone let alone be a judge on one of the most popular TV shows in Australia.

A Q&A with Gladstone born and bred and The Block judge Darren Palmer

MOVIE REVIEW: Miss Saigon is a special cinema experience

Eva Noblezada as Kim in a scene from the movie Miss Saigon.

CAMERAS capture sell-out 25th anniversary production in London.

MOVIE REVIEW: Deepwater Horizon strikes a good balance

Mark Wahlberg in a scene from the movie Deepwater Horizon.

ACTION film is thrilling but also an emotive tribute.

Byron Bay Film Fest brings out the best

RED CARPET READY: Director of the Byron Bay Film Festival J'aimee Skippon-Volke brings some red carpet glamour to Byron Main Beach with the help of a couple of Surf Life Saving NSW celebrities, Saul Duran and Simon Skillicorn. The BBFF kicks off tomorrow night at Byron Community Centre and continues until Sunday, October 23.

THE Byron Bay Film Festival red carpet rolls out on Friday night.

Idyllic Country Living in the Byron Hinterland

179 Scarrabelottis Road, Bangalow 2479

House 3 2 4 $1,200,000

This is truly a beautiful part of the world located at the end of the magical Scarrabelottis Road just 10 minutes out of Bangalow. The home enjoys a setting...

Superb Family Beach House Accommodating Up To 8 Guests

26/33-35 Childe Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 2 2 1 Contact Agent

Architectural design and quality finishes, natural beauty and wonderful landscaping are the features of East on Byron that make it a pinnacle of resort...

Stunning, Light Filled, Queenslander with Views

32 Rifle Range Road, Bangalow 2479

House 4 2 2 $1,275,000

This beautiful private home is situated in one of the best streets in Bangalow with elevated views taking in the surrounding countryside. You will love the charm...

Mullumbimby&#39;s Best Location

2 Tyagarah Street, Mullumbimby 2482

House 3 1 1 Contact Brett or...

On offer for the first time in 30 years is an amazing opportunity to purchase one of the area's best and most tightly held addresses. Centrally located in...

Approved Plans for Second Dwelling

56 Rankin Drive, Bangalow 2479

House 3 1 2 Price Guide...

Located in a peaceful neighbourhood a short walk from the historic village of Bangalow, this relaxed, light and airy home on 663 square metres is enhanced by...

Affordable Family Home

45 Teak Circuit, Suffolk Park 2481

House 3 2 2 Auction

Presenting an excellent opportunity to secure a solid three bedroom two bathroom home set within family friendly Baywood Chase in Suffolk Park. This property has...

Choice of 3 Units In Premium Byron Bay Location

1-3/6-8 Paterson Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 2 2 1 Contact Agent

This is a rare opportunity! A choice of 3 units in a prime position where you can leave the car at home and walk to everything! Whilst the position is only a few...

Walk To Everything From This Private Oasis

1/11 Carlyle Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 3 2 1 Contact Agent

Tucked away in the no through road section of Carlyle Street, yet within easy walking distance of everything (500m to Byron town centre, 800m to Main Beach) sits...

Impeccable Position and Views

305 Coopers Shoot Road, Coopers Shoot 2479

House 4 2 $2,200,000

Located only a 9 minute drive from Byron Bay's famous cafes, beaches and schools this property offers substantial ocean and rural views, privacy and 2 acres of...

Iconic Bangalow Commercial site

5 (Lot 17) Lismore Road, Bangalow 2479

Commercial Built in 1891 this is the first time this property has been ... Expressions Of...

Built in 1891 this is the first time this property has been offered to the market. Set on 1900m2 of land with two street frontage and 523m2 of internal shop space...

Sunshine Beach apartment voted best value holiday home

The one bedroom apartment is the perfect couple's retreat

New homes plan for $1 billion defence base expansion

MORE PERSONNEL: Defence Housing Australia plans to build 320 new homes just 11km from the Amberley RAAF base.

Defence Housing Australia plans to build 320 new homes

Mackay Marina could sell as package deal, fetch $40 million

News of the Mackay Marina sale has already attracted buyer interest

7-Eleven co-owner's $3.4m Noosa holiday home on the market

26 The Anchorage, Noosa Waters.

HOW much would you pay for a holiday home in Noosa Waters?

Reserve Bank makes decision on your interest rates

The unemployment rate fell, part-time work is growing, says the RBA

11 Sunshine Coast properties with water views for under $500k

Ocean views don't have to be just a dream