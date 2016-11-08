Eight medal haul for locals

WINNERS: Included in the team are Indi McCourt, Chilli Harel, Bryce McCourt, Skylah McCourt, Marley Sherlock, Milli Mccourt and Jarra Sherlock along with teachers Daniel Almeida (left) and David Moreira.

BYRON BAY continues to punch, quite literally, above it's weight when it comes to Brazilian Jiu Jitsu.

Last weekend seven young athletes from the shire went to down to the Melbourne Sports and Aquatic Centre for the annual Brazilian Jiu Jitsu- Pan Pacific Championship.

They came home with eight gold and silver medals between them - quite a haul.

The Pan Pacific Championship are the biggest and most prestigious Brazilian Jiu Jitsu event in Australia and one of the most important events in the world.

"Competitors from around the world converge on Melbourne to challenge themselves and rack up points on the international ranking system of the International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation,” said Raz Harel

Director of the Brazilian Jiu Jitsu- Byron Bay

"The seven locals who competed in Melbourne brought home 6 gold medals and 2 silver medals, it's an amazing achievement for Australia and an unbelievable one for Byron Bay.”

Winners were: Indi McCourt- 9 years female gold medallist, Chilli Harel- 10 years male gold medallist, Bryce McCourt- 13 years male gold medallist, Skylah McCourt- 14 years female gold medallist, Marley Sherlock- 14 years male silver medallist, Milli Mccourt- 16 years female gold medallist and silver medal in the open division and Jarra Sherlock- 17 years male gold medallist.

"It's been a great year for these young Byron athletes, representing us in events all over Australia, USA, Japan and Europe,” said Mr Harel.

"There is just one more challenge coming up with the last competition of the year, the Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Australian Open, being held on Sunday November 20 at the Cavanbah Sports Centre in Byron Bay.

"The open will feature around 300 competitor from all over Australia with the Byron kids and adults competing collect the 2016 Australian Open Academy Award.”

For information email: info@bjjaustralianopen. com.au