EDITORIAL: The trouble with living in paradise is all the trouble in paradise

Christian Morrow
| 20th Oct 2016 9:48 AM
PARADISE: According to some, our little corner of the world may be beset by beauty but its teeming with trouble. Illustration: Salvador Montage.
THE trouble with living in paradise, as Tracy Grimshaw tells us, is there is always so much (cue deep tabloid TV voice over)...Trouble in Paradise.

City media folk, stuck in the big smoke, would give their left (insert name of body part) to live here, so they often comfort themselves with the thought of us North Coast hedonists getting taken down a peg or two by the Ravages of ICE or Third World Roads or Crazy Greenies or Greedy Developers or S.H.A.R.K.S.

Had to spell it out because if you say it out loud all the tourists will leave town, taking all their touristy dollars with them.

So after ignoring technology and science or altering our own behaviour (by not surfing near a polluted river mouth disguised as a seal) Mike Baird decides the North Coast needs shark nets.

Surfing is like skydiving or mountain climbing. It's one of those risky and exhilarating things we do in a realm that is not our own and tragically, every now and then, nature or gravity takes over and someone pays the price. But netting beaches makes as much sense as netting the sky in case the parachute fails or we fall off the mountain.

Its pure human folly and arrogance to destroy or damage our natural world just so we can safely get our kicks out there in the natural world.

But we seem determined to go the full Trump and build a tremendous wall across some of our beaches.

And we're going to make a few sharks and a whole lot of whales, dolphins and turtles, pay for it.

Topics:  a current affair byron bay developers dolphins greenies ice shark nets sharks tourists tracey grimshaw turtles whales

