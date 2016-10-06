News

EDITORIAL: The rising price of peasantry, hovels and pitchforks

Christian Morrow
| 6th Oct 2016 5:41 PM
HOUSING: There is a paucity of afordable lodgings in the fair shire of Byron.
HOUSING: There is a paucity of afordable lodgings in the fair shire of Byron. Patrick Gorbunovs

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

OVER recent days I've been hard at it down in the secret Byron Shire News design dungeon working on a bespoke shark barrier made out of antique woodwind instruments to be deployed across Wategos Beach.

It's all about cost-cutting, fitting in with the future and fiscal rectitude (not what you think but equally painful).

So this week, as that well respected Keynsian Snoop Dogg espoused, "I got my mind on my money, my money on my mind.”

With that on my mind it dawned on me that it's becoming very expensive indeed to live like a peasant.

We're being encouraged to live more sustainably and ethically as in days of yore. But the cost of the average paddock-to-plate lifestyle, as seen on Facebook and Instagram, can only be afforded by the rich.

And even though today's well off tend to dress like faux peasants in crochet, cheesecloth and chunky jewellery, you know at the end of their rustic meal, served on slabs of artisan aged hard wood, they ascend into golden helicopters for the commute back to their castles.

The rest of us are left to live like actual peasants struggling to pay for our 21st century food and lodgings on our 18th century wages.

And the cost of the average family tumbrel and thatched hovel are enough to see you and yours manacled together in the workhouse for the terms of your natural lives.

Some poor wretches can't even afford a thatched hovel and have to sleep in their tumbrels or bustle in your hedgerow when night falls.

It's often hard to work out which absentee overlord owns the particular yoke under which we struggle at any one time.

Is it Lord Michael of Macquarie Street enthralled by the high priests of economic rationalism and the highwaymen of highway construction?

Just last week he decreed the sale of some of our apothecaries to the highest bidder.

Or is it Prince Malcolm the Pretender. In his heart of hearts he wants to help but is ensnared, as was Lear, by his medievally ugly daughters Joyce, Bernardi and Christenson.

Alas dear reader, the culprits may be closer to hand than we first imagine.

Not so very long ago the good men and women of the High Council of the Shire of Byron relaxed the rules pertaining to secondary hovels and mangers.

It was, they thought, a cunning plan to alleviate the desperate want for affordable dwellings across our fair shire.

But instead of offering homes to honest local peasants (and the fruit of their loins) or the infirm and the aged indoors, the local land barons offered up their secondary hovels and mangers for rent on Ye Olde Air BnB.

Which leaves the local peasantry skulking in the gardening aisle of Bunnings, eyeing off the pitch forks.

Byron Shire News

Topics:  affordable housing, air bnb, mike baird, paddock to plate, snoop dogg, stairway to heaven

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
EDITORIAL: The rising price of peasantry, hovels and pitchforks

EDITORIAL: The rising price of peasantry, hovels and...

The cost of an average family tumbrel and thatched hovel are enough to see you and yours manacled together in the workhouse for the terms of your natural lives.

Barry Cassidy brings Insiders to the Northern Rivers

Barrie Cassidy.Photo Contributed

The journalist is hosting a political panel

Byron Shire News Community Calendar

MASTERS WINNERS: BYRON Bay Boardriders club President Neil Cameron (centre) caught up with Cam Paton and Paul Osborne from Atlanta Building, one of the clubs major sponsors, to congratulate them after they won The Master Builders Association Residential Builder of the Year and the NSW State Award for Best Pool over $100,000.

This weeks Byron Shire News Community Calendar.

Wave Rave with Gaz: South pulse coming

MILL POND: No swell this long weekend to speak of at Tallow Beach.

It was a crazy long weekend of no waves in The Bay.

Local Partners

EDITORIAL: The rising price of peasantry, hovels and pitchforks

The cost of an average family tumbrel and thatched hovel are enough to see you and yours manacled together in the workhouse for the terms of your natural lives.

Community help for Parkinson's sufferers

HIGH FLYING: Mullumbimby Golf Club will play host to a Parkinson's disease fund raising event.

Golf and bowls day in support of Parkinson's sufferers

Barry Cassidy brings Insiders to the Northern Rivers

Barrie Cassidy.Photo Contributed

The journalist is hosting a political panel

Byron Shire News Community Calendar

MASTERS WINNERS: BYRON Bay Boardriders club President Neil Cameron (centre) caught up with Cam Paton and Paul Osborne from Atlanta Building, one of the clubs major sponsors, to congratulate them after they won The Master Builders Association Residential Builder of the Year and the NSW State Award for Best Pool over $100,000.

This weeks Byron Shire News Community Calendar.

Wave Rave with Gaz: South pulse coming

MILL POND: No swell this long weekend to speak of at Tallow Beach.

It was a crazy long weekend of no waves in The Bay.

Our future circus stars strut their stuff

TRY OUTS: From the front are Hannah Richards from Brunswick Heads, Aleshanee Kelso from Ocean Shores and Claudia Weston from Lennox Heads. At rear sare Tegan Cahill and James Brown from the National Institute of Circus Arts.

THREE young local hopefuls strutted their circus stuff last week.

Be amazed by our own Space Cowboy

DO NOT MISS: Byron Bay artists Chayne Hultgren, also known as The Space Cowboy.

He has more than 40 certified Guinness World Records under his belt

Bernard Fanning among locals nominated for ARIA Awards

Byron Bay musician Bernard Fanning.

Fanning received four nods for his latest album

Drag queen to break new ground at fashion festival

Monty Thomas, who goes by the stage name Jess Whoo, will feature in this year's Sunshine Coast Fashion Festival as the state's first androgynous drag queen to walk the runway.

Jess Whoo to be first drag queen to do catwalk modelling in Qld

Olivia's new music is a community of care

Olivia's new music is a community of care

LIV ON is her new release with Beth Nielsen Chapman and Amy Sky

Gears of War 4 review: Let the nightmares begin

There's no shortage of intense action in Gears of War 4

Latest in $1 billion franchise is brutal, bloody and very addictive

MOVIE REVIEW: The Girl on the Train gets lost along the way

Emily Blunt in a scene from the movie The Girl on the Train.

THRILLER has ambitious idea but suffers from strange dialogue.

"Transcending with herculean heaviness'

The cover of the new Gone is Gone album. Photo Contributed

Dream team create album

Gruen finale out-rates The X Factor and The Bachelorette

Gruen host Wil Anderson, centre, with panelists Todd Sampson and Russel Howcroft.

THE ABC's ad show finishes on a high in most successful season yet.

Bloodied waters run deep in SBS's new crime mini-series

Yael Stone and Noah Taylor in a scene from the TV mini-series Deep Water.

YAEL Stone happy to swap dark prison comedy for crime drama.

What's on the big screen this week

Emily Blunt in a scene from the movie The Girl on the Train.

TWO thrilling dramas debut this week.

POSITION, POTENTIAL &amp; PRICED FOR QUICK SALE!

18 Walker Street, Clunes 2480

House 3 2 2 UNDER OFFER!

There is a whole lot to love about this property & at this price will be sold quickly! On 936sqm's of land with only one neighbour, this solid 2 storey, 3 bedroom...

Tallawong&#39; 8.59ha (21.2 acres) 15km to Byron Bay

221 Kennedys Lane, Ewingsdale 2481

House 4 3 4 $1,795,000 ...

This is a unique opportunity to secure one of Byron's iconic rural properties with close proximity to town, beaches and bush. Set amongst stunning tropical rain...

Mullumbimby&#39;s Best Location

2 Tyagarah Street, Mullumbimby 2482

House 3 1 1 Contact Brett or...

On offer for the first time in 30 years is an amazing opportunity to purchase one of the areas best and most tightly held addresses. Located on the edge of...

Modern Luxury in Superb Beachside Location

5/7 Cavvanbah Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 3 2 2 $1,595,000 to...

Directly opposite stunning Belongil Beach, and just an easy, level stroll to the town centre this luxury villa is not to be missed. Floor to ceiling glass doors...

Multi-Dwelling home with High Rental Yield

108 Broken Head Road, Suffolk Park 2481

House 5 4 2 $1,495,000

Situated in the heart of Suffolk Park, on a large 2,893 square metre block this unique classic Spanish style residence is surrounded by lush tropical gardens.

Spacious &amp; Private In Premium Location

3/64-70 Broken Head Road, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 3 2 1 Auction 29th...

This immaculate and well cared for terrace home is positioned on the very end and has no adjoining walls on 3 sides and measures a massive 301m2 on title. It is...

130 ACRES with VIEWS - GLORIOUS VIEWS!

62 Virtue Road, Eltham 2480

House 3 2 2 $785,000

With dual access from both a quiet country lane & easy rear access from Bangalow Road - the choice is yours! Featuring multiple elevated building sites - this...

Idyllic Country Living in the Byron Hinterland

179 Scarrabelottis Road, Bangalow 2479

House 3 2 4 $1,200,000

This is truly a beautiful part of the world located at the end of the magical Scarrabelottis Road just 10 minutes out of Bangalow. The home enjoys a setting...

Sensational Position and Potential

1/10 Coral Court, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 2 1 Guide $800,000 to...

This potential packed beachside townhouse is located in one Byron's most popular neighbourhoods, just on the edge of the town centre and across the street from...

A Simply Irresistible - 10 acre Lifestyle Property

96 Williams Road, Corndale 2480

House 4 2 4 UNDER CONTRACT

"THE ORIGINAL WILLIAMS FAMILY FARMHOUSE - circa 1910" This lovingly renovated and maintained home boasts the WOW factor both inside and out. With outdoor verandahs...

Mackay Marina could fetch close to $40 million

News of the Mackay Marina sale has already attracted buyer interest

7-Eleven co-owner's $3.4m Noosa holiday home on the market

26 The Anchorage, Noosa Waters.

HOW much would you pay for a holiday home in Noosa Waters?

Reserve Bank makes decision on your interest rates

The unemployment rate fell, part-time work is growing, says the RBA

11 Sunshine Coast properties with water views for under $500k

Ocean views don't have to be just a dream

Beach-side real estate starts at $85k on Fraser Coast

HERVEY BAY REAL ESTATE: You can buy this townhouse in Scarness for under $300k.

Live your beach-living dream locally.

UPDATE: Former rodeo champ's sale rained out, now back on

Larkhill local Ken Consiglio is having an auction of most of the things on his property.

'People kept showing up and we had to turn them away'