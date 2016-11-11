EDITORIAL: It's time to prioritise the protection of human life above everything else.

News

Christian Morrow
| 11th Nov 2016 5:48 PM
HERE in Australia we are in some deep and treacherous waters.

It's time for us to prioritise the protection of human life over everything else and take action.

The statistics and the injuries are truly shocking - it's hard to comprehend that a person can lose their life so easily and apparently so randomly.

Whether it's by using nets or culling we have to stop men killing women at the rate of one a week.

Let me just write that down again for you.

Put down the surfing mag, turn off the tabloid telly and get off Facebook for a minute and think.

Here in Australia every week on average one woman dies a violent death at the hands of her partner or husband.

They don't die from shark attacks; hardly anyone in the whole wide world dies of shark attacks.

Just last week two women were shot to death in their home near Hervey Bay by one of the women's partners who then turned the gun on himself.

Also last week a Coffs Harbour doctor was stabbed by a man she met on Tinder after he stalked and intimidated her online.

This intimate partner violence is the leading cause of death, disability and homelessness among women aged 15-44.

And I'm wondering where is the rally full of outraged blokes demanding action on gun control and promising to intervene with their mate, who likes to belt the missus when he gets a few beers in him.

Instead we have the unedifying sight of pro-shark net rallies where demands are made that the eco-system gets ruined so we can surf when ever and where ever we want.

And while we are yabbering about the sacredness of surfing to our Aussie culture (and lucrative tourism and surfing industries) I'll just write that down for you again.

Every week one woman dies a violent death at the hands of her husband or partner.

Is the Prime Minister or Premier helicoptering in with a bag of extra cash and the promise of more parliamentary action?

No, they're busy moving heaven and earth to pull apart our gun laws so we can get our hands on 7-shot Adler shotguns to appease the lunatic right and One Nation.

Perhaps we should be deploying some drones and drum lines around gun shops and army disposal stores to catch those rogue males before they act, and tag and relocate them to a more suitable environment - like gaol. Or we could net the family home so the rogue male's family can live safely.

It will be tough, I know, because one way or another, the rogue male usually gets what it wants.

Topics:  adler eight-shot domestic violence shark nets white ribbon day

