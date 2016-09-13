Dreamland sold out season extended by NORPA

Norpa will be unveiling their latest locally-developed work, Dreamworld, in November.

IT is not often that a locally-produced show sells out even before the work has been developed, but Northern Rivers Performing Arts (Norpa) has released tickets for their upcoming season of Dreamland after the original release sold out.

Dreamland has reached capacity so the company have added nine additional performances, including Saturday matinee shows.

The season will now run from November 23 to December 10 with tickets on sale now at www.norpa.org.au.

Set to go on stage in November, Dreamland will be performed at Eureka Hall.

Created by the team behind Railway Wonderland (NORPA's 2015 sell-out show at Lismore train station) Dreamland is a time capsule of local history, characters and ghosts that have frequented Eureka Hall since it was built in 1906.

The hall has been the gathering place for community meetings, gala balls, send offs for local boys going to distant wars, hippie invasions and waves of tree-changers.

Norpa announced an ensemble of local and national performers who will bring Dreamland to life.

Local performer Phil Blackman and Sydney based actress Katia Molino, who both performed in Railway Wonderland, will return to the Northern Rivers.

They will be joined by acclaimed actress Toni Scanlon (best known for her role as Helen Blakemore in the Australian TV police drama Water Rats, but also an award-winning stage actress in All My Sons and King Tide) and acrobat Darcy Grant, who is also a founding member of internationally acclaimed contemporary circus company Circa.