Dolphin Awards 2016 finalists revealed

Javier Encalada
| 11th Nov 2016 8:46 PM Updated: 8:46 PM
Dolphin Award trophy. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star
Dolphin Award trophy. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star Marc Stapelberg

THE list of finalists for the 25th NCEIA Dolphin Awards 2016 has been released, with musicians from all areas of the North Coast gaining recognition for their work.

The finalists are:

  • Album of the Year: Weave by Leigh Carriage, Sipping On Rocket Fuel by Marshall Okell and I Cried Bullets by Dan Hannaford.
  • Song Of The Year: Hold On by Essie Thomas, a double nomination by Matty Rogers with Walk to the Water by and Food on the Table, Lay Down Your Guns by Dan Hannaford, Complicated Love by Leigh Carriage and What Happened by Angus Stuwe Graham.
  • Best Male Vocal: So Cold by Matty Rogers, Lift Me Up by Two Lions' Chris Mallory, and Brother Amos Chosens Transformation Pandemonium by David Moss.
  • Best Female Vocal: Broken Trust by Cassie Bennett, War by Lucy Gallant and Cactus Flower by Grace Hickey.
  • Best Production: Fitting in Brother Amos Chosens Transformation Pandemonium by David Moss, Everything is One by Kellie Knight, and Unclouded Eyes by Angus Stuwe Graham.
  • Best Music Video: Lie To Me by Claire Chatfield plus a double nomination to Luke Vasella for Three Strands and Shine a Light.
  • Best Adult Contemporary: In a North Coast Town by Luke Vassella, Killing Time by Ivan Perger, Letting Love In by Cafe Mantra Music, Let It Go by Rochelle Lees Band, and Space Invader by Lush.
  • Youth Music: Liquor and Time by Isabella Cox, Hi-Lo by Fynn Barker featuring Aka Lui, and Cactus Flower by Grace Hickey.
  • Best Pop: Permanent by Hannah Parrington, Good Medicine by Wendy Ford and Yard by Rochelle Lees Band.
  • Best Rock: Smile by Angus Stuwe Graham, Cruise 4 this Bruise by Alicia C and Falling by Antimata.
  • Best Blues: Just Do It by Angus Stuwe Graham, plus a double nomination to Marshall Okell for Blue Lagoon and Carry On Carry On.
  • Best Country: Casino by Luke Vassella, Burrumbuttock Hay Runners by Brendan Smoother and Young and Able by Chris Eaton.
  • Best Jazz: Hunter-d by Angus Stuwe Graham, and a double nomination to Leigh Carriage for Backstepping and Catapult.
  • Best Urban / Hip Hop / Funk : U Gala Say Hey by Tom Mwanza Productionz, and a double nomination for Drik Terrill for All We Got and Sunset Love.
  • Best Protest Song: Horizons by Kathleen Murphy, Big Man by Essie Thomas, Misguided Existence by Angus Stuwe Graham and Hippy Cowgirl by Wendy Ford.
  • Best Electronic Music: 21st Century Lullaby by Steve Kelly, Projections by Innes Kesteven and Ghost in my Gut by Patty Bom.
  • Best Folk: Sensible Girl by David Moss, Into the Sun by Lea May and Firefly by Tim Stokes.
  • Best Alternative / Indie: A Horse Called Freedom by Cheynne Murphy, One Last Kiss by Luka Cinnamond and Our Wars by Tupenny Opera.
  • Best Devotional / Gospel: To Worship You by Tom Mwanza, Unclouded Eyes by Angus Stuwe Graham and Blessed To Chant by Amir Paiss.
  • Best Instrumental: Light At The End Of The Tunnel by Essie Thomas, Filment by Leigh Carriage, Eternal by Angus Stuwe Graham and Break and Enter by Dirk Terrill.
  • Best Music for Children: Monkey by Julia Dayhew and a double nomiation for Cate McQuillen (Mememe Productions) for So Not A Princess and What A Load Of Rubbish.
  • Songwriter Of The Year: Mountain Blue by Luke Vassella, Calling Out To You by Megan Donnelly, Burnished Gold by Cheynne Murphy, River of Blood by Greenswood and a double nomination for Amir Paiss for Free From The Spell and Rainbow.

The NCEIA will be celebrating 25 years celebrating the best local music with an extra special awards ceremony on December 6 at the Ballina RSL Club.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  ballina rsl dolphin awards nceia whatson

