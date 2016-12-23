Dogs sniff out LSD, MDMA and cannabis

SEVENTY-two tabs of what is believed to be LSD has been seized during a drug dog operation over the weekend.

It was one of three significant busts made by police, as they took the highly-trained animals through a number of licensed premises, parks and public places around Yamba and Maclean on Friday night.

Grafton duty officer Inspector Jo Reid said the officers were at the Yamba Shores Tavern about 11.30pm, when the dog responded positively to a 56-year-old Yamba man.

During a search of the man, police found a sheet believed to contain 72 tabs of LSD, or acid.

At the Pacific Hotel, a 25-year-old Yamba man was found to be in possession of 34 capsules of white powder, believed to be MDMA.

Insp Reid said both men were expected to be charged pending the results of forensic drug analysis.

As a result of a vehicle stop on the same night, a 23-year-old Yamba man was allegedly found with 49.7g of cannabis in his possession.

He has been charged and is expected to appear in Maclean Local Court on February 14 next year.

Insp Reid said a number of other detections were made by the dogs, indicating the presence of an illicit drug.

Small amounts of cannabis were also located discarded at several premises.

"Overall it was another successful high visibility operation," she said.

"We will continue to target licensed premises for drug and alcohol offences."