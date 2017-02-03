Documentary explains the expansion of Buddhism in the West

VISITING: Lama Ole Nydahl will be presenting a new documentary in Ballina.

IN 1968, Danish couple Hannah and Ole Nydahl were reportedly the first Western students to study Buddhism under his Holiness the 16th Karmapa in Nepal.

After a period of study, they were sent back to Europe, and for the following four decades, made it their life's mission to spread the teachings of Tibetan Buddhism throughout the world.

Ole will be making a rare visit to Australia in February to launch the new documentary about his and Hannah's life, who passed away from lung cancer in 2006.

Hannah: Buddhism's Untold Story, is a testament to the work of the highly respected couple and the life they dedicated to Buddhism.

At the heart of the film lies the unique and inspiring love story of Hannah and Ole.

The film will be released in cinemas across Australia via Demand.Film, meaning that a minimum of 50 tickets need to be sold for this screening to be confirmed.