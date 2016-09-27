De La Soul: The hippies of hip hop in Byron

WITH almost 30 years and nine full length albums to their name, there's no shortage of classic material for hip hop iconic band De La Soul's upcoming Byron Bay show.

De La Soul is an American hip hop trio formed in 1987 on Long Island, New York.

The group is best known for their eclectic sampling, quirky lyrics, and their contributions to the evolution of the jazz rap and alternative hip hop sub-genres.

With its playful wordplay, innovative sampling, and witty skits, the band's debut album, Three Feet High and Rising is widely considered a hip hop masterpiece.

The Anonymous Nobody is their latest album, released last month. Their first full-length release in eleven years.

The album's first single, Pain, featuring Snoop Dogg, was released on June 1, 2016.

In March 2015, De La Soul created a Kickstarter campaign to help fund The Anonymous Nobody album. It surpassed the original goal of $110,000 in under ten hours.

Earlier this month, the band also unveiled the documentary De La Soul is Not Dead.

The film's title relates to the band's second album, De La Soul Is Dead, released 25 years ago.

De La Soul Is Not Dead takes viewers all the way back to Amityville, Long Island, a suburban American hip hop mecca where three highly creative individuals and high school classmates linked up with DJ Prince Paul and shopped a demo tape to Tommy Boy Records.

The label that brought the world Planet Rock would soon have another smash hit on their hands with Me Myself and I and De La Soul, the so-called 'Hippies of Hip Hop'.

But little did they know what the future would hold.

Many of De La Soul's early classics are difficult to find on digital music platforms due to complex sample clearance issues. As a result, their impact on the development of hip hop is felt from the group's Native Tongues affiliates through Kanye West, Pharrell, and Kendrick Lamar.