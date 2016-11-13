De La Soul cancels Byron Bay show

UPDATE SUNDAY 8.30pm: TOUR managers and promoters of De La Soul have given a glimpse of hope to local fans of a show in Byron this Tuesday.

Sources close to the band confirmed the trio was delayed in Adelaide and no private jets were available to fly them to NSW.

The promoter is reportedly working on a replacement show for Tuesday but that information is still unconfirmed at this stage.

ORIGINAL STORY: ICONIC American hip hop trio De La Soul has cancelled its Byron Bay show.

A post in the Beach Hotel's Facebook page confirmed the news.

"Due to unforeseen circumstances tonight's gig DE LA SOUL has been cancelled," the post reads.

"Please standby for updates and date changes..."

The show was supposed to start at 8.30pm tonight.