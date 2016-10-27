News

Daughters break down in nursing home murder trial

Chris Calcino
| 27th Oct 2016 6:00 AM
Outside Sydney Supreme Court for the trial of accused murderer Megan Jean Haines are (from left) Shannon Parkinson (granddaughter of suspected murder victim and St Andrew's aged care centre resident Marie Darragh) and Janet Parkinson and Charli Darragh (daughters).
Outside Sydney Supreme Court for the trial of accused murderer Megan Jean Haines are (from left) Shannon Parkinson (granddaughter of suspected murder victim and St Andrew's aged care centre resident Marie Darragh) and Janet Parkinson and Charli Darragh (daughters). Chris Calcino

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

SUSPECTED nursing home murder victim Marie Darragh's daughters have broken down in court as an account of her autopsy unfolded before the jury.

Accused double-murderer Megan Jean Haines sat in the Sydney Supreme Court dock as Lismore Hospital chief surgical dresser John Hall gave evidence via video link.

Mr Hall spoke about transporting Ms Darragh and Isabella Spencer's bodies from the aged care centre on May 10, 2014, to collect samples in the hospital's mortuary.

The description brought Ms Darragh's daughters Janet Parkinson and Charli Darragh to tears, and they removed themselves from the courtroom.

The jury was played a recording of an interview between Detective Senior Constable Andrew Fraser and St Andrew's resident Marjorie Patterson after she had been taken to hospital for observation on the day her fellow residents died of suspected insulin overdoses.

Ms Patterson had made a complaint against Ms Haines - as had Ms Darragh and Ms Spencer the day before their deaths.

In the recording, Ms Patterson spoke of the supervisor waking her up during the night her fellow residents died, but she could not recall her name.

"Some time last night, they worked out it was approximately 11 o'clock, the supervisor who was on night duty came in and woke me up by shining a torch in my face," she said.

"And she said, 'I've been told if you can't sleep I have to give you Panadol'."

The court has previously heard the supervisor in question was Ms Haines.

Ms Patterson also complained of the same supervisor "reefing" her off a chair and hurting her leg a few nights earlier.

When asked if it was normal to be woken up in the middle of the night, she said it had never happened before.

"It was just a funny thing for her to do, to come wake me up to tell me if I couldn't sleep she had to give me medication," Ms Patterson said in the interview.

A security guard tasked with performing two checks at St Andrew's on the night the women died told the court he could not remember anything out of the usual.

He said he kept a log book, and "everything I can see in the book stated 'all okay', so it was all okay".

The crime scene officer who inspected both women's rooms on the day of their death noted there were no signs of disturbance or ransacking.

Ms Darragh still had a gold necklace around her neck, a bracelet around her left wrist and rings on each of her index fingers, he said.

Another witness, whose name has been suppressed, recalled a conversation years earlier in which Ms Haines allegedly said she knew how to kill someone without being caught by injecting them with insulin.

The witness told the court he and Ms Haines had been watching a "CSI-type" show where the murder victim had been poisoned.

He said the comment did not raise any alarm bells at the time, and he assumed she was just showing off her medical knowledge.

Crown prosecutor Brendan Campbell's case is expected to wind up tomorrow, with defence barrister Troy Edwards's evidence to follow.

ARM NEWSDESK

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  ballina nursing home murders charli darragh insulin isabella spencer janet parkinson marie darragh megan haines megan jean haines nursing home murders st andrew's

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Daughters break down in nursing home murder trial

Daughters break down in nursing home murder trial

SUSPECTED nursing home murder victim Marie Darragh's daughters have broken down in court as an account of the her autopsy unfolded before the jury.

Missing man update: Police have made a breakthrough

Aiden Delbalso

Police have located a man missing for weeks

The changing face of rubbish in Byron Shire

PURE GARBAGE: Finally, Byron Shire's new bins will fit an empty coconut shell.

New bin enclosures for Byron

Byron CBD break ins: Woman confronts intruder

BYRON BREAK INS: Locals are concerned about a spate of recent break ins.

RESIDENTS of Byron Bay are concerned at spate of break ins in CBD.

Local Partners

Daughters break down in nursing home murder trial

SUSPECTED nursing home murder victim Marie Darragh's daughters have broken down in court as an account of the her autopsy unfolded before the jury.

Fisher who exploited Indonesian fishing crew fined $48,000

An Indonesian fishing crew has been underpaid almost $50,000.

Tuna fishing company fined almost $50,000 for underpaying crew

The Living End are coming to Byron Bay

The Living End

The Living End are going on the road in 2017 for a regional tour

The Superjesus: Back with Love and Violence

DOWN AGAIN: The Superjesus are Paul Berryman on drums, Sarah McLeod on lead vocals and Stuart Rudd on bass guitar.

The Superjesus are back after 13 years

Jethro Tull is back to Bluesfest

ICONIC: Ian Anderson of Jethro Tull at Bluesfest 2011.

Jethro Tull returns to Bluesfest next April

Blake Lively hosts 40th party for Ryan Reynolds

Blake Lively hosts 40th party for Ryan Reynolds

BLAKE Lively and Ryan Reynolds headed to their favourite Japanese eatery, O Ya, in New York City to celebrate his 40th birthday.

What's on the big screen this week

Benedict Cumberbatch in a scene from the movie Doctor Strange.

MARVEL'S latest superhero Doctor Strange makes his debut.

Trump 'worked like hell' to pick up John Travolta's wife

John Travolta and Kelly Preston

Trump wrote comments in tribute to Travolta's son Jett

RECAP: The Bachelorette S2E11 - top three battle it out

The Bachelorette finalists, from left, Matty Johnson, Lee Elliott and Jake Ellis.

It's Matty, Lee or Jake. Who will Georgia choose?

Jake left broken-hearted by Bachelorette break-up

Jake Ellis is one of the final three bachelors on The Bachelorette.

GEORGIA chooses Lee and Matty J as her final two suitors.

MOVIE REVIEW: Doctor Strange is out there in a good way

Benedict Cumberbatch in a scene from the movie Doctor Strange.

MARVEL'S new superhero takes viewers along on his mind trip.

MOVIE REVIEW: Jack Reacher sequel falls flat

Tom Cruise in a scene from the movie Jack Reacher: Never Go Back.

THE film's title Never Go Back should serve as a warning to fans.

This is a Nice Place to Live !

75 Beech Drive, Suffolk Park 2481

House 4 2 2 Auction

Situated in a lovely environment in Suffolk Park, this north facing home has a corner location on a large 828sqm, level block. The gardens are stunning and in...

Tallawong&#39; 8.59ha (21.2 acres) 15km to Byron Bay

221 Kennedys Lane, Ewingsdale 2481

House 4 3 4 $1,795,000 ...

This is a unique opportunity to secure one of Byron's iconic rural properties with close proximity to town, beaches and bush. Set amongst stunning tropical rain...

FAMILY FAVOURITE

1A YUNGARUP PLACE, Ocean Shores 2483

3 2 2 $575,000

Here it is. Just listed is this elevated stylish home in a central Ocean Shores location, close handy to both shops and beach. Currently tenanted and very well...

&quot;...a little style &amp; sophistication...&quot;

1 - 3 Walker Street, Clunes 2480

House 3 1 1 $649,000

DESIGNER RENOVATION on a DOUBLE BLOCK in the HEART of the CLUNES VILLAGE! Fully renovated by the current owners who are sad to be leaving to go back to 'the big...

Rare Opportunity!

Lot 500 Alcorn Road, Knockrow 2479

Residential Land This former avocado farm presents a rare opportunity to secure approx 9Ha ... Auction 26th...

This former avocado farm presents a rare opportunity to secure approx 9Ha (approx 22 acres) of land with a boundary on Emigrant Creek and easy access to the...

FOR AUCTION - Byron&#39;s Best Beachfront Location!

6/24 Bay Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 2 2 1 Auction 27th...

Positioned directly opposite Main Beach and a 2 minute walk to restaurants, the Beach Hotel and shops, this is the ultimate Byron Bay location! Situated on the...

Deceased Estate Auction - Potential Packed

45 Teak Circuit, Suffolk Park 2481

House 3 2 2 Auction

Presenting an excellent opportunity to secure a solid three bedroom two bathroom home set within family friendly Baywood Chase in Suffolk Park. This property has...

Spacious Home - Sought After Sunrise

72 Sunrise Boulevard, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 2 2 $765,000 to...

This immaculately presented 3 bedroom + study home offers spacious living and entertaining areas in a high demand location. The home has a well-designed and...

Immaculate Home, Large Block - Great Potential

24 Bulgoon Crescent, Ocean Shores 2483

House 3 1 1 Contact Agent

Set elevated from the road on 923m2, this property offers so much with potential for more. The brick home is immaculately presented with great natural light and...

&quot;Fairway to Heaven&quot;

6 Terrara Court, Ocean Shores 2483

House 3 1 2 $600,000 to...

Golfers welcome!! This beautifully presented home is located in a quiet street and backs on to the Ocean Shores golf course. The property consists of 3 good...

Tough times in CBD: Woolies says goodbye Ipswich

Woolworths in the Ipswich Mall.Photo: Rob Williams / The Queensland Times

The last day of trading will be January 1

Look at me! Kath and Kim home up for sale

Kath and Kim from the iconic Aussie TV series.

'Crack open the Baileys and grab a box of BBQ Shapes'

Hinterland horse stud passed in for $8.25 million

UNREAL: This Maleny estate is incredible.

12-bedroom hinterland horse stud still available

Hit songwriter's Noosa mansion on market

SPECIAL PLACE: The Cintamani estate is going to tender, marketed by Tom Offermann Real Estate.

Is this Queensland's best property?

Kiwi siblings snap up Dotcom mansion for $32.5m

The new toy company owners of the Coatesville mansion want replace any controversy with positivity and fun. Photo / Barfoot and Thompson

The trio paid $32.5 million for the property in June

New $200 million development will create 580 jobs

Cassie And Josh with baby Alfie and daughter Andee. They have bought at new Lennox Head development Epiq.

Majority of new positions will be given to Northern Rivers locals