Dancing for LGBT+ youth on North Coast

9th Nov 2016 12:00 PM

THE first ever Byron Shire LGBT+ and Friends youth social will be held this weekend.

In a formal and fancy evening, the LGBT+ community will be celebrated by members and friends, while having a good dance and fun.

The night will include short performances by Byron Youth Theatre, an open mic, DJ's, a dance floor, and catering provided by young members of the Byron community.

The Byron Shire LGBT+ and Friends youth social will be held Saturday November 12, 6-10.30pm at the Byron Youth Activities Centre, Gilmore Crescent, Byron Bay.

Dress is fancy and formal.

Tickets are $10 on the night or $5 (plus GST) online.

No drugs or alcohol

Food and mocktails for purchase

Ticket proceeds go towards the next event for LGBT+ youth community

For more information head to https://www.facebook.com/events/966560886785844/

Topics:  byron bay byron yac dance lgbt lgbti community youth

