Dancing against violence

ONE BILLION RISING: Dancers at last years's V-Day Celebrations standing up against male violence against women. Photo: Lyn McCarthy

NOW is your chance to jump online, learn the dance and participate in the fifth annual V-Day One Billion Rising dance action.

The action will take place at 7.30am on February 14, Valentine's Day, on Main Beach Byron Bay with local women, men and children gathering to dance in support of a global movement to stop violence against women.

One Billion Rising has become the biggest mass action to end violence against women in human history.

Local organiser Stroma Lawson said dancing was liberating, empowering, defiant and joyful, it's energising and uplifting.

"As women dancing together we learn to be strong and loud in our bodies and in our voices,” she said.

"This is our 5th year of dancing on Byron Beach and we've experienced how powerful and moving it can be.

"Byron has a high incidence of sexual assault, our young women are most at risk and this is an opportunity for them to find their voices, to know they are not alone, and to heal.”

As part of V-Day two performances of the Vagina Conversations will take place at 7.30pm on Tuesday and Wednesday, February 14-15 at the Byron Community Centre.

Supported by Byron Community Centre all proceeds of the show will go to support Byron Escape Fund for the Women's Resource Service.

For more info call Stroma Lawson on 0438 930 901.