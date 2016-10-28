News

Cultural grant for Spaghetti Circus

Christian Morrow
| 28th Oct 2016 5:13 PM
SPAGHETTI CIRCUS: Nelly Lovett, Sharni Morrod, Otto McCormick, Tombo Morrod, Julian Stubbs, Gilbert Lovett and Honey Jade.
SPAGHETTI CIRCUS: Nelly Lovett, Sharni Morrod, Otto McCormick, Tombo Morrod, Julian Stubbs, Gilbert Lovett and Honey Jade.

MULLUMBIMBY'S Spaghetti Circus has won a $75,000 NSW Government Cultural Grant to continue delivering its projects.

The circus is one of Australia's leading regional youth and performing arts centres.

As well as producing the national Mullumbimby Circus Festival, Spaghetti Circus specialises in developing innovative narratives between circus arts, community engagement and creative industries.

"The grant is recognition of us as a leader in regional youth circus and as a performing arts centre,” said General Manager Alice Caldwell.

"This money will assist us in staging the National Mullum Circus Festival in October 2017.

"Last year more than 215, 000 people saw Spaghetti Circus shows and this will allow us to continue with our work.”

The $75,000 is part of $18.5 MILLION IN funding distributed to organisations across the state provided by the NSW Government to deliver innovative and vibrant annual programs and individual projects to local communities.

Deputy Premier and Minister for the Arts Troy Grant said the program funding will support the work of more than 9,700 artists and the employment of more than 1,100 people in the sector.

"This funding provides artists with further opportunities to showcase innovative and quality works, allowing people to experience a diverse range of arts activities while generating social and economic benefits across the state,” Mr Grant said.

Spaghetti Circus is a circus school and performing arts company, which promotes excellence in physical theatre and circus arts. They look to develop the artistic, theatrical and physical skills of youth across regional NSW and provide an inspirational training space for professional artists.

Topics:  cultural grants mullumbimby mullumbimby circus festival spaghetti circus

