Council to ask for rate increase despite Labour dissent

Christian Morrow
| 2nd Feb 2017 1:52 PM
OPPOSITION: Labour Councillor Paul Spooner
OPPOSITION: Labour Councillor Paul Spooner

LABOUR Councillor Paul Spooner has warned local ratepayers to, "start saving their pennies” after council today voted to ask the Independent Pricing and Regulatory Authority (IPART) to approve a cumulative 7.5% rate increase over the coming four years.

"This (increase) may work for council's budget but it is not going to work for ratepayer's budgets,” said Cr Spooner.

Councillors Spooner and Jan Hackett were the only two councillors who voted against adopting council staff's report recommending council pursue, "Option 2 - Maintain- being a 10% compounding annual rate increase per year over a four year period commencing July 2017 to June 2021 as its preferred option for a Special Rate Variation (SRV).

In the end council opted for the 7.5% increase which could see rates increase by 33% over four years if the SRV is approved by IPART. Any increase to council rates must be approved by IPART.

Councillor Spooner slammed the decision saying, "This is a terrible for ratepayers- council has no mandate to make this change and reading all the submissions it was clear the idea of an increase was rejected by the majority of respondents.”

"It was reading those responses to the community consultation process that changed my mind over this increase,” he said. "I would urge ratepayers to now make their voices heard by IPART.”

As part of the adopted 2017/2018 Special Rate Variation Report was the recommendation that, "Council continue to actively campaign for the state government to legislate to enable the Council to levy a bed tax and thus provide a source of revenue for infrastructure renewal funded by the growing number of tourists to the area.”

Parking fees may also be increasing from $3-$4 per hour (with maximum four hour charge increasing to $12) with council including the increased charge as part of measures in a Rate and Revenue Options report. Any increase would be advertised and public submissions sought.

