Could this local teenager be Australia's Next Top Model?

FORMER Byron Bay resident Sabine Jamieson is one the final four contestants of this year's season of Australia's Next Top Model.

Sabine, 17, is 173cm tall and, according to her profile on the contest's website, comes from Polish decent and is an aspiring model who describes her look as "exotic and unusual".

"She grew up on a self-sustained farm in Byron Bay and recently moved to Sydney to finish school," the profile reads.

"The first time she thought of being a model was when she came to Sydney for work experience in Year 10 and got a taste of the fashion world. Her favourite winner from Australia's Next Top Model is Tahnee from Season 5 because she has a healthy look and she portrays a strong woman".

Her profile also states that she has a twin sister and her celebrity crush is Leonardo DiCaprio.

The 10th season of Australia's Next Top Model began airing last September on Fox8.

Head judge and host Jennifer Hawkins and judge Alex Perry returned along with model mentor Cheyenne Tozzi.

Model Megan Gale joined the series as a permanent judge.

Sabine Jamieson is in the final four contestants with Newcastle's Aleyna FitzGerald and Sydney-siders Daisy Davies and Linnea Stevens-Jones.

The prizes for this cycle include a one-year modelling contract with Priscilla's Model Management in Sydney, a trip to New York City for New York Fashion Week, brand new car and an editorial spread in Elle Australia magazine.

The next episode of Australia's Next top Model airs this Tuesday at 7.3pm on Fox 8.