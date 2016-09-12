News

Cop gets another shot after Coast drug party

Chris Calcino
| 12th Sep 2016 6:00 AM
Tweed Heads Police Station
Tweed Heads Police Station Blainey Woodham

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

A TWEED-BYRON police officer sacked for his part in a boozed-up drug weekend with current and former cops has been reinstated after appealing to the Industrial Relations Commission.

Sergeant Roderick Guy Morris was suspended from the police force in August 2013 and decommissioned in March this year amid allegations he lied to the Police Integrity Commission.

Sgt Morris's troubles stemmed from a drunken reunion weekend in October 2010 at a Gold Coast apartment with current and former officers who were on his rugby union team in the 1990s.

Secretly recorded video footage revealed one reveller, former cop Robert Reid, pulled out a bag of hash cookies, which several of the men shared, the IRC heard.

IRC Commissioner Peter Newall found Tweed-Byron Inspector Shane Diehm was one officer who ate a hash cookie but there was no evidence of Morris doing the same.

Some of the men took ecstasy in the apartment the following night but Morris was unaware of the activity.

He was called to give evidence before the Police Integrity Commission a year after the reunion and he admitted to suspecting people were eating hash cookies in the apartment.

He denied knowing who had eaten them.

He was charged with five counts of giving false evidence to the PIC but found not guilty on each count when the case finally went to the Local Court in April 2014.

He had been suspended since August 2013 and was removed from the police force in March this year.

The IRC agreed with Morris's claim his dismissal was overly harsh.

Mr Newall found there was no evidence Morris saw Diehm eat a hash cookie, despite footage showing the two standing next to each other while it appeared to happen.

The IRC heard loyalty between officers did not excuse Morris's failure to report their drug use.

"These bonds of loyalty must not at any time in any way deflect a police officer from his duty," Mr Newall said.

There were two senior officers present in the hotel and both had also failed to report the crimes.

"In my view, it is not realistic to hold Mr Morris to a standard which two commissioned officers present on the day, one being his own Crime Commander, did not hold to, either as to reporting or as to the conflict of interest," Mr Newall said.

"It is a rare subordinate, especially a subordinate who is a NCO while the other is a commissioned officer, who would report what Mr Morris saw in those circumstances.

"The Commissioner is right to say that Mr Morris ought to have done so, but to remove him entirely from the force because he did not do so is, in the very parti- cular context of this matter, a counsel of perfection unrelated to the practical situation Morris faced."

Mr Newall found it was in the public interest to keep Morris on the force.

"I do not propose to make orders otherwise confining the (NSW Police) Commissioner in Mr Morris's re-employment but would recommend that the Commissioner gives serious consideration to placing him in his previous command," he said.

Topics:  court, drugs, ecstasy, gold coast, hash cookies, hotel, industrial relations commission, marijuana, police, police integrity commission, roderick morris, shane diehm, surveillance, tweed-byron, tweed-byron lac

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
OPINION: Pieces of a smashing music career

OPINION: Pieces of a smashing music career

Yamba duo Nocturnal Tapes has a fantastic new single and is getting everyone talking (and dancing)

League death: How you can support late player’s family

Mullumbimby player Grant Cook tries to out play the Maritz Brother side at Crozier Oval in Lismore. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star

How you can donate to Grant Cook's family

Wave Rave with Gaz: Wind drops and fun follows

WAVE RAVE: Byron Bay Malibu Club competition and prize giving.

This week's wave Rave with Gaz.

Community Calendar

LONE GOAT: Littoralism, an exhibition of works by Rohan Robinson will open at 6pm this Friday at the Lomne Goat Gallery in the Byron Bay Library. The exhibition includes evocative large scale abstracted landscapes, oil on aluminium and linen. Go to: www.lonegoatgallery.com

This week's Byron Shire News Community Calendar.

Local Partners

OPINION: Pieces of a smashing music career

Yamba duo Nocturnal Tapes has a fantastic new single and is getting everyone talking (and dancing)

Byron loves that this girl's in love

Gyan will be performing This Girl's In Love this weekend in Byron Bay.

This Girl's in Love is the latest release from Gyan

League death: How you can support late player’s family

Mullumbimby player Grant Cook tries to out play the Maritz Brother side at Crozier Oval in Lismore. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star

How you can donate to Grant Cook's family

Wave Rave with Gaz: Wind drops and fun follows

WAVE RAVE: Byron Bay Malibu Club competition and prize giving.

This week's wave Rave with Gaz.

Community Calendar

LONE GOAT: Littoralism, an exhibition of works by Rohan Robinson will open at 6pm this Friday at the Lomne Goat Gallery in the Byron Bay Library. The exhibition includes evocative large scale abstracted landscapes, oil on aluminium and linen. Go to: www.lonegoatgallery.com

This week's Byron Shire News Community Calendar.

OZ-founding rebel 'never learned his lesson'

OZ co-founder and Byron Bay resident Richard Neville has died at age 74.

Ballina MP pays tribute to OZ founder Richard Neville who died at 74

Magic in music Burns so brightly

LEGENDARY: Former Triple M radio star Trevor Smith with Murray Burns and Bruce Butler celebrating the launch of the new Misex album.

Byron's Murray Burns releases new album with Mi-sex.

Byron breaks the ice in Netherlands

SENIORS GAME: At the world Masters in the Netherlands are Geoff Brodin, Glen Lawrence, Jeff Vidler, Colin Mustoe and Murray Saul.

Byron SLSC did well in the Netherlands Rescue Competition.

Dreamland sold out season extended by NORPA

Norpa will be unveiling their latest locally-developed work, Dreamworld, in November.

NORPA has also unveiled the full cast

Mark Wahlberg drops pardon request

Mark Wahlberg drops pardon request

MARK Wahlberg has dropped his bid to be pardoned for his 1988 assault conviction, according to a Massachusetts Parole Board spokesman.

Are Calvin Harris and Jennifer Lopez dating?

Calvin Harris and Jennifer Lopez are reportedly dating

Birthday tribute to Amy Winehouse

Amy Winehouse

Amy Winehouse's life was celebrated with fans on her 33rd birthday

Lady Gaga to release album Joanne next month

Lady Gaga will release her new album 'Joanne' next month'.

The Beatles didn't worry about ending tours

Sir Paul McCartney wasn't "worried" about The Beatles losing money

Ariana Grande squirms talking about her new man Mac Miller

Ariana Grande is uncomfortable talking about her beau Mac Miller

OPINION: Pieces of a smashing music career

Electronic duo Nocturnal Tapes, Lachie Mulligan on electronics and Harry Suttor on guitar and vocals, at the 2015 Dolphin Awards ceremony in Ballina.

High praises fror Yamba duo Nocturnal Tapes' new single

Iconic Bangalow Commercial site

5 (Lot 17) Lismore Road, Bangalow 2479

Commercial Built in 1891 this is the first time this property has been ... Expressions Of...

Built in 1891 this is the first time this property has been offered to the market. Set on 1900m2 of land with two street frontage and 523m2 of internal shop space...

A SLICE OF SEASIDE PARADISE

25 Muli Muli Avenue, Ocean Shores 2483

House 4 2 1 $1,100,000

Located in a small secure precinct directly fronting onto a private 13 acre beachfront reserve, it's the beach and bush which will become ones playground. Be...

Consistent Solid Income

16 Shirley Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 7 8 5 Auction 15th...

Located 150m to the centre of town and Main Beach, Bayhaven Lodge is a fully renovated and modernised transformation of a traditional Byron Bay whalers cottage.

POSITION &amp; POTENTIAL!

9 Mayfield Street, Eltham 2480

House 3 1 2 $695,000

A NATURE LOVERS SANCTUARY on approx 1 1/2 acres with around 100 metre RIVER FRONTAGE! YES - this property has a "Special WOW Factor"! PLUS - plenty of space to...

Writer&#39;s Retreat in Coastal Bush Setting

821 Broken Head Road, Broken Head 2481

House 3 1 1 Guide $890,000 to...

The warmth of rustic timber fixtures and bush surrounds come together to create this dear old cottage with wrap around decks in an idyllic three acres of bush...

Elevated Ocean Glimpses Close to Shops

14A Jackwood Court, Suffolk Park 2481

House 3 2 2 Guide $720,000 to...

Boasting ocean glimpses from the top deck this two story light and airy duplex catches ocean breezes and offers a relaxed lifestyle with low maintenance...

Grand Old Dame

8 Paperbark Place, Bangalow 2479

House 4 2 2 Auction

Positioned in a desirable cul-de-sac on a north facing block sits this beautiful old Queenslander just ripe for the passionate renovator. * Four large bedrooms...

Funky Warehouse Style Family Home

13 Pacific Vista Drive, Byron Bay 2481

House 6 3 2 Auction 1st...

Pacific Vista Drive - Byron's best kept secret! Auction 1st October 10am Unless Sold Prior. Auction price guide $1,700,000 to $1,850,000. Built with a European...

Beautifully Renovated Home

23 Grevillea Avenue, Mullumbimby 2482

House 3 2 1 Price Guide:...

Here is a fabulous opportunity to purchase a beautifully renovated home in the quiet, family friendly community of Mullumbimby. Superb location with the weekly...

Outstanding Eco-Tourism Property On 100 Acres

463 Tuntable Creek Road, Tuntable Creek 2480

Rural 4 3 5 Contact Agent

Inspect: Sat 17th September 2.00 - 2.30pm Situated at the top of Tuntable Creek Valley, this stunning 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with games room was designed by a...

SOLD: Historic hotel finds new owner

Post Office Hotel Grafton Photo Adam Hourigan / The Daily Examiner

Pub in new hands and heading in a brand new direction

Peppers Airlie Beach put on the market

ON THE MARKET: Peppers Airlie Beach is being for recievership sale by CBRE Hotels and PRD Nationwide Airlie Beach.

Peppers Airlie Beach is being offered for sale.

3500 jobs on the way with new $950 million resort

Residential, tourist, community, and open space on Hummock Hill Island.

PROPERTY developers plan to begin construction next year.

Claims of property collapse in six weeks 'silly' say banks

Residential and comercial buildings under construction in Sydney's CBD, Monday, June 2, 2014. House prices have suffered their largest monthly fall in five years, with the federal budget a likely contributor.

Fears raised that banks' overly cautious over foreign investment

When 223 relocatable homes are just not enough

The 18ha site of the relocatable home park.

Developers seek approval to expand relocatable home park

ISLAND FOR SALE: Second island off Hervey Bay on market

Kangaroo Island near Fraser Island is up for sale.

Suna Island in the Great Sandy Strait is also for sale