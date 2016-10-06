Community help for Parkinson's sufferers

JULIE Sanderson knows all too well the toll that Parkinsons Disease can have on sufferers, their carers and the wider community.

In her 34 career as a nurse, 18 years of which were in community nursing, she saw that many of her patients were suffering from Parkinson's, often at home being cared for by family.

"I realised how little support there was for sufferers and their carers,” she said.

The impact of the disease has also hit home for her personally as she now cares for her husband who suffers from the disease.

In order to raise to raise awareness about the disease and money for sufferers, she has teamed up with Parkinsons NSW to present a Golf and Bowls Day and a sporting memorabilia auction.

The Golf and Bowls Day begins at 8.30am this Sunday (October 9) at the Mullumbimby Golf Club with a nine hole shotgun competition before moving on to Brunswick Heads Golf Club for lunch and nine ends of bowls .

There will also be a raffle at the bowls club with a host of prizes on offer including: A night for 2 at the Penthouse at the Byron Beach Suites, dinner and accommodation for 2 at the Bruns Hotel, a $500 bike from True Wheels at Mullumbimby and a $300 golf buggy bag donated by Drummond Golf at Southport in South Burleigh.

The sporting memorabilia auction will take place on October 30 at the Hotel Brunswick.

Items up for grabs include a signed Artie Beetson Roosters jersey from 1975, a pair of Sonny Bill Williams boxing gloves signed by the man himself and a signed No1 Jersey from Graham "Wombat" Eadie.

Fifty percent of the money raised at the events will go to NSW Parkinson's for research and the remaining portion Ms Sanderson will distribute to Brunswick Valley District Community support groups for sufferers of the disease.

The cost of the golf and bowls day is $60 including lunch. For bookings call Julie Sanderson on 0412511338.

Or to make a donation to Parkinson's NSW (PFN: PEF066) go to any National Australia or Bendigo Bank and deposit into: BSB 633 108 A/N 130497324.