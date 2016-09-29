Community Calendar

HEARTWORN: It was all smiles from Trent McNamara and Diego Zaragoza last Sunday at the Brunswick Picture House when our community came out to support the musicians with a fundraiser that raised over $3,000. The founders of local band Heartworn Highway lost thousands of dollars of stock for their respective businesses, Little Pocket Vintage and Valiant Music, when Trent's ute caught on fire and was destroyed, along with some extremely rare and treasured musical instruments and equipment, and their personal belongings. Photo: Lyn McCarthy

OCEAN Shores Landcare. Small groups working in Yalla Kool Reserve on Wednesday and Friday mornings are looking for new members. Call Felicity on 0467650140.

MULLUMBIMBY Branch of CWA is holding its AGM on Wednesday, October 12 at 9.30am in the CWA Rooms, Tincogan St, Mullumbimby. Inquiries to Sue 66841675 or Jenny 66847282.

THE monthly Bangalow Progress Association meeting will be held on Thursday, October 6 at Heritage House, Bangalow at 5.30pm.

GIANT plant sale, books, bric-a-brac today, Thursday, September 29 at Mullum CBD. Proceeds to Landcare's Heritage Park. For more information, phone 66844344.

HEAD to Butler St, Byron Bay this Sunday from 8am to 3pm to enjoy the Byron Bay Market. Be entertained by a stellar line-up of Hunter and Smoke and Raku O'Gaia. The charities of the day, Homeless Breakfast and Byron Bay Scouts will be grateful for your support.

THERE is now a general cancer support group in Byron Bay for anyone living in the Northern Rivers. Meetings will be monthly on the first Tuesday of the month at 10am and held at the Cancer Council building in Byron. The aim of the group is to provide a safe, supportive and friendly environment for people with cancer to discuss how they are feeling. For more information, contact Ken on 0411233755 or David on 0428187025.

BANGALOW Men's Shed. The community is invited to the inaugural members meeting on Tuesday, October 4 at 5.30pm. All welcome to attend. Members can vote. Membership forms available Bangalow Post Office. For more information, go to the Facebook page or contact Brian on 0413679201.

A MAGNIFICENT evening filled with amazing African musicians and dancers and a silent auction, raising money for two organisations doing incredible work for humanity. Ocean Shores Community Centre on Saturday, October 8 at 6pm. Cost $25/adult in advance or $30 at the door, $10/youth, $5/child includes a delicious African dinner. For inquiries and bookings, contact Jacki on 0402047120 or email jacki@journeytofree.com.au

GUESS Who's Coming for Coffee? On Tuesday, October 4 at 10am there is a coffee morning at St Paul's Anglican Church, 14 Kingsley St, Byron Bay. This month's guest speakers are two carers from Wires. They will be giving us an insight into their work plus letting us know how we can help them. These are good social mornings and are free.

SUFFOLK Park Dune Care will be meeting this Saturday at 8.30am at the northern end of the bike track near Tallow Creek Bridge for a morning's weeding and planting followed by morning tea. Everybody welcome, no experience needed. Contact Helen on 66854964.

BYRON Sophia Philosophical Group. Wisdom Man - The compassionate life and beliefs of a remarkable Aboriginal elder. Camilla Chance, author of "Wisdom Man”, will share some relevant passages from her book on Banjo Clarke, inviting questions and discussion. To be held today, Thursday (September 29) from 1-3pm at the Masonic Centre, 6 Byron St, Byron Bay. For more information, phone Celia on 66843623.

THE 1st Bangalow Scouts is celebrating 100 years of Scouting in Bangalow. To mark this memorable occasion, the Heritage House and Museum in Bangalow will be featuring an exhibit celebrating the local Scouting history. Exhibit runs until October 7. . Museum and Tea House open Tuesday through Friday 10am-3pm. Entry to museum is by gold coin donation.

BRUNSWICK Valley Probus Club. Meeting starts 10am on Tuesday, October 4 at the Ocean Shores Country Club. Guest speaker is Jo Chaffey - a wildlife carer. All welcome. Inquiries to Margaret on 6803316.

THE Byron Bay RSL Sub-Branch monthly meeting is to be held on Thursday, October 6 at the Services Club, Jonson St, Byron Bay at 10.15 am. All members are asked to attend and new members are most welcome. Contact 66856907.

TO HONOUR the feast day of St Francis of Assisi, patron saint of animals and the environment, all creatures great and small and their owners are invited to the Blessing of the Animals this Sunday, October 2 at 9am at All Souls' Anglican Church in Bangalow. All welcome to bring their pets for a blessing. (Please note this is the first day of daylight saving.)

THE next meeting of the Northern Rivers Evening Prostate Cancer Support Group will be held on Wednesday, October 5 from 7pm until 9pm at the Lismore Workers Club. Guest speaker is Pat Coughlan who will talk about his recent travels in Europe. As this is a good opportunity to share, learn and benefit from other people's experiences, men diagnosed with prostate cancer and their partners or carers are most welcome to attend. Inquiries, phone 66622211.