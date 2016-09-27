Community Calendar

ONE HUNDRED YEARS OF SCOUTING IN BANGALOW: Pictured is Bangalow Group Leader Jenny Holden with intricately embroidered camp blankets at the scouting exhibition that continues until October 19 at Heritage House in Bangalow. For more info about scouting call Jenny on: 6687 2047.

THE Byron Beachside Market will be held at Denning Park on Saturday, September 24 from 8am to 4pm. Make it, bake it, grow it! There'll be food and drink stalls and a stellar line-up of entertainers including The Romaniacs, Guy Kachel and Juzzie Smith.

U3A Brunswick Valley's Tuesday forum returns on October 11 with Des Wann presenting Louis Moreau Gottschalk: His Life and Music. Visitors welcome. More information about the term 4 speakers on the website bvu3a.org Phone 66851732 for more information.

THE 1st Bangalow Scouts are celebrating 100 years of scouting in Bangalow. To mark this memorable occasion, the Heritage House and Museum in Bangalow will be featuring an exhibit celebrating local scouting history. Exhibit runs until October 17. Come enjoy the display and the cafe is open for tea, coffee, scones, cakes or enjoy a delicious lunch. Museum and Tea House open Tuesday through Friday 10am-3pm. Entry to the museum is by gold coin donation.

THERE is now a general cancer support group in Byron Bay for anyone living in the Northern Rivers. Meetings will be monthly on the first Tuesday at 10am and held at the Cancer Council building in Byron. The aim of the group is to provide a safe, supportive and friendly environment for people with cancer to discuss how they are feeling. For more information contact Ken on 0411233755 or David on 0428187025 or email david@davidyoung.com.au or kenconnell46@gmail.com

BYRON Sophia Philosophical Group. Sophia goes to school. Can timeless wisdom inform and enhance the way we teach children today? Do young minds benefit from free expression and self-government? Might a revolutionary school, founded more than a century ago, have a vital role to play in a world where leadership, creativity and open-minded principles are seemingly in short supply? Keith Howes, theosophical lecturer looks at a once scandalous, but still flourishing school where he was a pupil, and reveals its success in separating liberty from licence, punishment and discipline from self-control and justice, and truth from convention. To be held today, Thursday (September 22) from 1-3pm at the Masonic Centre, 6 Byron St. Byron Bay. For more information, phone Celia on 66843623.

THE community is warmly welcomed to a service of prayer and praise featuring the Dynasty8 and Dustyesky Choirs on Sunday, September 25 at 9am St Martin's Anglican Church, 38 Stuart St, Mullumbimby.

THE Australian Breastfeeding Association Mother's Support Group's next meeting is on Monday, September 26 from 10am-11.30am at The Hub Church, Rajah Rd, Ocean Shores. The guest speaker will talk on pelvic floor exercises and getting back in shape. Inquiries call 0431477445.

BYRON Bay Garden Club AGM is on Saturday, October 8 at 1pm at the Byron Bay Services Club. For more information, phone Jeni on 66857816.