News

Community Calendar

21st Sep 2016 4:21 PM
ONE HUNDRED YEARS OF SCOUTING IN BANGALOW: Pictured is Bangalow Group Leader Jenny Holden with intricately embroidered camp blankets at the scouting exhibition that continues until October 19 at Heritage House in Bangalow. For more info about scouting call Jenny on: 6687 2047.
ONE HUNDRED YEARS OF SCOUTING IN BANGALOW: Pictured is Bangalow Group Leader Jenny Holden with intricately embroidered camp blankets at the scouting exhibition that continues until October 19 at Heritage House in Bangalow. For more info about scouting call Jenny on: 6687 2047. Christian Morrow

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

THE Byron Beachside Market will be held at Denning Park on Saturday, September 24 from 8am to 4pm. Make it, bake it, grow it! There'll be food and drink stalls and a stellar line-up of entertainers including The Romaniacs, Guy Kachel and Juzzie Smith.

U3A Brunswick Valley's Tuesday forum returns on October 11 with Des Wann presenting Louis Moreau Gottschalk: His Life and Music. Visitors welcome. More information about the term 4 speakers on the website bvu3a.org Phone 66851732 for more information.

THE 1st Bangalow Scouts are celebrating 100 years of scouting in Bangalow. To mark this memorable occasion, the Heritage House and Museum in Bangalow will be featuring an exhibit celebrating local scouting history. Exhibit runs until October 17. Come enjoy the display and the cafe is open for tea, coffee, scones, cakes or enjoy a delicious lunch. Museum and Tea House open Tuesday through Friday 10am-3pm. Entry to the museum is by gold coin donation.

THERE is now a general cancer support group in Byron Bay for anyone living in the Northern Rivers. Meetings will be monthly on the first Tuesday at 10am and held at the Cancer Council building in Byron. The aim of the group is to provide a safe, supportive and friendly environment for people with cancer to discuss how they are feeling. For more information contact Ken on 0411233755 or David on 0428187025 or email david@davidyoung.com.au or kenconnell46@gmail.com

BYRON Sophia Philosophical Group. Sophia goes to school. Can timeless wisdom inform and enhance the way we teach children today? Do young minds benefit from free expression and self-government? Might a revolutionary school, founded more than a century ago, have a vital role to play in a world where leadership, creativity and open-minded principles are seemingly in short supply? Keith Howes, theosophical lecturer looks at a once scandalous, but still flourishing school where he was a pupil, and reveals its success in separating liberty from licence, punishment and discipline from self-control and justice, and truth from convention. To be held today, Thursday (September 22) from 1-3pm at the Masonic Centre, 6 Byron St. Byron Bay. For more information, phone Celia on 66843623.

THE community is warmly welcomed to a service of prayer and praise featuring the Dynasty8 and Dustyesky Choirs on Sunday, September 25 at 9am St Martin's Anglican Church, 38 Stuart St, Mullumbimby.

THE Australian Breastfeeding Association Mother's Support Group's next meeting is on Monday, September 26 from 10am-11.30am at The Hub Church, Rajah Rd, Ocean Shores. The guest speaker will talk on pelvic floor exercises and getting back in shape. Inquiries call 0431477445.

BYRON Bay Garden Club AGM is on Saturday, October 8 at 1pm at the Byron Bay Services Club. For more information, phone Jeni on 66857816.

Byron Shire News

Topics:  bangalow, billinudgel, brunswick heads, byron bay, byron shire news community calendar, mullumbimby, ocean shores, suffolk park

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
New Byron council gathers

New Byron council gathers

LONE conservative on the new Byron Shire Council, Alan Hunter has warned the new council has to keep it's eye on the ball when it comes to council finances.

WATCH: Cocaine, cash seized during dramatic raids

Up to a kilogram of cocaine and cash has been seized by police in a series of dramatic drug raids across Ballina and Byron Bay.

Officers swoop on six homes to target "brazen" drug ring

Rams reserves win again

UNRESERVED EXCELLENCE: The victorious Rams Reserves.

RAMS Reserves win back to back Grand Finals.

Brunswick softball players show skills

ON BASE: Bruns School State Softballers are (L-R) Payten Hogan, Kaliyah Browning, Mrs Mel Currie, Olivia Langtry, Tiani Hogan. Photo: Verity Bee.

Brunswick softball players have been selected for state team.

Local Partners

New Byron council gathers

LONE conservative on the new Byron Shire Council, Alan Hunter has warned the new council has to keep it's eye on the ball when it comes to council finances.

Community Calendar

ONE HUNDRED YEARS OF SCOUTING IN BANGALOW: Pictured is Bangalow Group Leader Jenny Holden with intricately embroidered camp blankets at the scouting exhibition that continues until October 19 at Heritage House in Bangalow. For more info about scouting call Jenny on: 6687 2047.

This week's Byron Shire News Community Calendar

WATCH: Cocaine, cash seized during dramatic raids

Up to a kilogram of cocaine and cash has been seized by police in a series of dramatic drug raids across Ballina and Byron Bay.

Officers swoop on six homes to target "brazen" drug ring

Rams reserves win again

UNRESERVED EXCELLENCE: The victorious Rams Reserves.

RAMS Reserves win back to back Grand Finals.

Brunswick softball players show skills

ON BASE: Bruns School State Softballers are (L-R) Payten Hogan, Kaliyah Browning, Mrs Mel Currie, Olivia Langtry, Tiani Hogan. Photo: Verity Bee.

Brunswick softball players have been selected for state team.

Little athletics needs your help

FUN AND FITNESS: Members of Byron Bay Little Athletics club at the Byron Regional Sports Centre.

Byron Little Athletics needs volunteers to ensure its survival

A fleet of local food awards

FIRST FLEETERS: Owners of Brunswick Heads restaurant Fleet, Astrid McCormack and Josh Lewis.

Fleet and Town Restaurants and Salumi Salami win Food Awards.

Tee off at boardriders' golf day

PLAYING AROUND: Handing over the trophy at last year's Byron Bay Boardriders' Golf Day

Byron Boardriders' Golf Day is coming up at Byron Golf Club.

Will Coast man find love with The Bachelorette?

NATURAL JOKER: Caloundra's Aaron Brady, who features in the new season of The Bachelorette, pictured with his bulldog Alby.

COAST bachelor hopes to make a good first impression on Georgia.

New technology 1000 times faster than NBN

New technology 1000 times faster than NBN

NOKIA says it has manipulated fibre optic cable to deliver speeds 1000 times faster than those promised by the National Broadband Network.

Angelina Jolie files for divorce from Brad Pitt

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie with their six children

Angelina Jolie has filed for divorce from Brad Pitt

Will Coast man find love with The Bachelorette?

NATURAL JOKER: Caloundra's Aaron Brady, who features in the new season of The Bachelorette, pictured with his bulldog Alby.

COAST bachelor hopes to make a good first impression on Georgia.

Survivor's master manipulator gets out-maneuvered

Australian Survivor contestant Phoebe Timmins.

PHOEBE says she knew her days were numbered after playing a big game

Apocalyptica tour upon us

Apocalyptica are touring Australia. Photo Contributed

Apocalyptica will hit Brisbane next week

Sophie Turner not prepared for Game of Thrones to end

Sophie Turner admits she doesn't know what to do with her life

Jim Carrey hit with lawsuit over girlfriend's death

Jim Carrey

Carrey accused of giving girlfriend drugs she overdosed on

The Perfect Byron Bay Location

5/124 Lighthouse Road, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 1 1 1 $595,000 to...

This architecturally designed and quality built apartment is directly opposite Clarkes Beach, minutes to the boardwalk that takes you to the Pass, Watgeos and...

Stylish Rural Home With pool + Studio On Coopers Creek

328 Whian Road, Eureka 2480

House 5 3 4 $1,100,000 ...

This character hardwood timber home has exclusive frontage and overlooks beautiful Coopers Creek. The property sits in an elevated position and takes full...

Level Vacant Land In Prime Ewingsdale Location

92 Plantation Drive, Ewingsdale 2481

Residential Land Open Friday 12.00 - 12.30pm Here is an exciting opportunity to build ... $549,000 to...

Open Friday 12.00 - 12.30pm Here is an exciting opportunity to build your dream home on just over 2 acres (8900m2) of level, vacant land in an exclusive...

Home with Approval for Second Dwelling

56 Rankin Drive, Bangalow 2479

House 3 1 2 $760,000

We are very excited to present to the market an opportunity to purchase an easy care property within a brief stroll of the vibrant village of Bangalow. Situated...

A Simply Irresistable - 10 acre Lifestyle Property

96 Williams Road, Corndale 2480

House 4 2 4 $825,000

"THE ORIGINAL WILLIAMS FAMILY FARMHOUSE - circa 1910" This lovingly renovated and maintained home boasts the WOW factor both inside and out. With outdoor verandahs...

127 Acres and Views at Bangalow&#39;s door step

47a Cedarvale Road, Bangalow 2479

Residential Land This beautiful farm is located minutes away from the heart of Bangalow ... $1,958,000 to...

This beautiful farm is located minutes away from the heart of Bangalow and only a short drive into Byron Bay. There are many possibilities for this premium...

Auction This Saturday! Great Investment Close to Shops and Beach

14A Jackwood Court, Suffolk Park 2481

House 3 2 2 Guide $680,000 to...

Boasting ocean glimpses from the top deck this two story light and airy duplex catches ocean breezes and offers a relaxed lifestyle with low maintenance...

Superb golf course living!

54 Balemo Drive, Ocean Shores 2483

House 6 2 2 $850,000 to...

Set on 986 sq. metres this custom built 6 bedroom, 2 bathroom family home faces directly onto the Ocean Shores golf course. A lovely large open plan kitchen with...

Original and Charming Byron Bay Cottage In Premium Location

56A Bangalow Road, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 2 1 Auction Saturday...

This original and charming Byron Bay cottage is set within a peaceful and private location and enjoys only few neighbours. Consisting of 3 bedrooms plus an...

Auction this Saturday! Writer&#39;s Retreat in Coastal Bush Setting

821 Broken Head Road, Broken Head 2481

House 3 1 1 Guide $890,000 to...

The warmth of rustic timber fixtures and bush surrounds come together to create this dear old cottage with wrap around decks in an idyllic three acres of bush...

Sunshine Beach property breaks real estate record

The property overlooks Sunshine Beach, as the backyard lawn meets the sand.

Sunshine Beach mansion sale smashes real estate record

SOLD: Historic hotel finds new owner

Post Office Hotel Grafton Photo Adam Hourigan / The Daily Examiner

Pub in new hands and heading in a brand new direction

Peppers Airlie Beach put on the market

ON THE MARKET: Peppers Airlie Beach is being for recievership sale by CBRE Hotels and PRD Nationwide Airlie Beach.

Peppers Airlie Beach is being offered for sale.

3500 jobs on the way with new $950 million resort

Residential, tourist, community, and open space on Hummock Hill Island.

PROPERTY developers plan to begin construction next year.

Claims of property collapse in six weeks 'silly' say banks

Residential and comercial buildings under construction in Sydney's CBD, Monday, June 2, 2014. House prices have suffered their largest monthly fall in five years, with the federal budget a likely contributor.

Fears raised that banks' overly cautious over foreign investment

When 223 relocatable homes are just not enough

The 18ha site of the relocatable home park.

Developers seek approval to expand relocatable home park