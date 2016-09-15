Community Calendar

News

15th Sep 2016
LONE GOAT: Littoralism, an exhibition of works by Rohan Robinson will open at 6pm this Friday at the Lomne Goat Gallery in the Byron Bay Library. The exhibition includes evocative large scale abstracted landscapes, oil on aluminium and linen. Go to: www.lonegoatgallery.com
BYRON Bay Football Club will hold its AGM at the Backroom Great Northern Hotel in Byron Bay on Monday, October 17 from 7pm. All welcome. Please come along and get involved in the club.

MULLUMBIMBY Community Market is on this Saturday from 8am until 2pm at the corner of Stuart and Myocum Streets Mullumbimby. Great local crafts, produce and coffee. Dinkum Bohos will perform. This market funds your local community (not-for-profit) museum. No dogs please.

U3A Brunswick Valley meets on Tuesday, September 20 at noon for its annual lunch. Bookings essential. Phone 66851732 for more information.

U3A Ballina/Byron. Gertie Krebs will take members to the musical world of C.M.Von Weber, at the meeting on September 20 at 10am in the RSL, Mullumbimby. All welcome. Enquiries to 66807350.

MULLUMBIMBY Country Music Social is on Sunday, September 18 from noon until 5pm. Free entry at Club Mullumbimby. Special guest is Clelia Adams and Band. For more information phone Beth 66842671 or Isabel 66841534.

THE Green and Clean Awareness Team's monthly dune care day is on Sunday (September 18) from 9am to noon, meeting in front of the Beach Cafe at Clarkes Beach. We plant in the sand dunes from Clarkes Beach to Main Beach. From noon to 1pm, enjoy a delicious free barbecue and be in the draw to win one of four excellent prizes. It's good fun. Enquiries to Udo 0413173786 or Veda 66857991.

THE monthly meeting of the Byron Bay Hospital Auxiliary will be held at Byron Central Hospital, Ewingsdale on Monday, September 19 at 1pm. Members are encouraged to attend and new members are very welcome. Enquiries to 66853162.

THE Great Secret of Life and The Spiritual Destiny of Mankind will be presented today, Thursday, September 15 from 1-3pm at the Masonic Centre, 6 Byron St. Byron Bay. For more information phone Celia on 66843623.

THE Ocean Shores & District Garden Club's next meeting is Monday, September 19 at the Baptist Church, Rajah Road, Ocean Shores at 1.30pm. A monster potted plant auction is being held with wonderful plants. Garden competition entry forms from Raine and Horne, Ocean Shores. Phone Laurel 66802455.

SEEDS of Hope. Byron Friends of Palestine invite you to hear Palestinian Permaculture farmer, Murad Al-Khafalsh, explain how Palestinian resistance combats Israel's environmental vandalism by Planting Seeds of Hope in the Occupied Palestinian Territories. To be held on Friday, September 23 at 6pm at 9 Palm Avenue, Mullumbimby. Contact: Gareth 66807360/0491107279. Bring a plate.

EVERYBODY has an aura. Discover more about ESP energy healing and higher guidance tonight Thursday (September 15) at 6pm at the Ocean Shores Community Centre. It's free. Phone Bridget on 0431691562.

THE 1st Bangalow Scouts is celebrating 100 years of Scouting in Bangalow. To mark this memorable occasion, the Heritage House and Museum in Bangalow will feature an exhibit celebrating local Scouting history. Exhibit runs until October 18. Come enjoy the display and the cafe is open for tea, coffee, scones, cakes or enjoy a delicious lunch. Museum and Tea House is open Tuesday through Friday 10am-3pm. Entry to museum is by gold coin donation.

THERE is now a general cancer support group in Byron Bay for anyone living in the Northern Rivers. Meetings will be monthly on the first Tuesday of the month at 10am and held at the Cancer Council building in Byron. For more information contact Ken on 0411233755 or David on 0428187025.

BYRON Breast Cancer Support Group will meet on Wednesday, September 21 from 12pm-2pm at the Byron Community cabin (old Girl Guides hall), Carlyle St. Guest speaker is author and wellbeing coach, Christine Murphy. Contact Tamara on 0401361736 for more information.

Iconic Bangalow Commercial site

5 (Lot 17) Lismore Road, Bangalow 2479

Commercial Built in 1891 this is the first time this property has been ... Expressions Of...

Built in 1891 this is the first time this property has been offered to the market. Set on 1900m2 of land with two street frontage and 523m2 of internal shop space...

A SLICE OF SEASIDE PARADISE

25 Muli Muli Avenue, Ocean Shores 2483

House 4 2 1 $1,100,000

Located in a small secure precinct directly fronting onto a private 13 acre beachfront reserve, it's the beach and bush which will become ones playground. Be...

Consistent Solid Income

16 Shirley Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 7 8 5 Auction 15th...

Located 150m to the centre of town and Main Beach, Bayhaven Lodge is a fully renovated and modernised transformation of a traditional Byron Bay whalers cottage.

POSITION &amp; POTENTIAL!

9 Mayfield Street, Eltham 2480

House 3 1 2 $695,000

A NATURE LOVERS SANCTUARY on approx 1 1/2 acres with around 100 metre RIVER FRONTAGE! YES - this property has a "Special WOW Factor"! PLUS - plenty of space to...

Writer&#39;s Retreat in Coastal Bush Setting

821 Broken Head Road, Broken Head 2481

House 3 1 1 Guide $890,000 to...

The warmth of rustic timber fixtures and bush surrounds come together to create this dear old cottage with wrap around decks in an idyllic three acres of bush...

Elevated Ocean Glimpses Close to Shops

14A Jackwood Court, Suffolk Park 2481

House 3 2 2 Guide $720,000 to...

Boasting ocean glimpses from the top deck this two story light and airy duplex catches ocean breezes and offers a relaxed lifestyle with low maintenance...

Grand Old Dame

8 Paperbark Place, Bangalow 2479

House 4 2 2 Auction

Positioned in a desirable cul-de-sac on a north facing block sits this beautiful old Queenslander just ripe for the passionate renovator. * Four large bedrooms...

Funky Warehouse Style Family Home

13 Pacific Vista Drive, Byron Bay 2481

House 6 3 2 Auction 1st...

Pacific Vista Drive - Byron's best kept secret! Auction 1st October 10am Unless Sold Prior. Auction price guide $1,700,000 to $1,850,000. Built with a European...

Beautifully Renovated Home

23 Grevillea Avenue, Mullumbimby 2482

House 3 2 1 Price Guide:...

Here is a fabulous opportunity to purchase a beautifully renovated home in the quiet, family friendly community of Mullumbimby. Superb location with the weekly...

Outstanding Eco-Tourism Property On 100 Acres

463 Tuntable Creek Road, Tuntable Creek 2480

Rural 4 3 5 Contact Agent

Inspect: Sat 17th September 2.00 - 2.30pm Situated at the top of Tuntable Creek Valley, this stunning 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with games room was designed by a...

