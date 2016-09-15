Community Calendar

LONE GOAT: Littoralism, an exhibition of works by Rohan Robinson will open at 6pm this Friday at the Lomne Goat Gallery in the Byron Bay Library. The exhibition includes evocative large scale abstracted landscapes, oil on aluminium and linen. Go to: www.lonegoatgallery.com

BYRON Bay Football Club will hold its AGM at the Backroom Great Northern Hotel in Byron Bay on Monday, October 17 from 7pm. All welcome. Please come along and get involved in the club.

MULLUMBIMBY Community Market is on this Saturday from 8am until 2pm at the corner of Stuart and Myocum Streets Mullumbimby. Great local crafts, produce and coffee. Dinkum Bohos will perform. This market funds your local community (not-for-profit) museum. No dogs please.

U3A Brunswick Valley meets on Tuesday, September 20 at noon for its annual lunch. Bookings essential. Phone 66851732 for more information.

U3A Ballina/Byron. Gertie Krebs will take members to the musical world of C.M.Von Weber, at the meeting on September 20 at 10am in the RSL, Mullumbimby. All welcome. Enquiries to 66807350.

MULLUMBIMBY Country Music Social is on Sunday, September 18 from noon until 5pm. Free entry at Club Mullumbimby. Special guest is Clelia Adams and Band. For more information phone Beth 66842671 or Isabel 66841534.

THE Green and Clean Awareness Team's monthly dune care day is on Sunday (September 18) from 9am to noon, meeting in front of the Beach Cafe at Clarkes Beach. We plant in the sand dunes from Clarkes Beach to Main Beach. From noon to 1pm, enjoy a delicious free barbecue and be in the draw to win one of four excellent prizes. It's good fun. Enquiries to Udo 0413173786 or Veda 66857991.

THE monthly meeting of the Byron Bay Hospital Auxiliary will be held at Byron Central Hospital, Ewingsdale on Monday, September 19 at 1pm. Members are encouraged to attend and new members are very welcome. Enquiries to 66853162.

THE Great Secret of Life and The Spiritual Destiny of Mankind will be presented today, Thursday, September 15 from 1-3pm at the Masonic Centre, 6 Byron St. Byron Bay. For more information phone Celia on 66843623.

THE Ocean Shores & District Garden Club's next meeting is Monday, September 19 at the Baptist Church, Rajah Road, Ocean Shores at 1.30pm. A monster potted plant auction is being held with wonderful plants. Garden competition entry forms from Raine and Horne, Ocean Shores. Phone Laurel 66802455.

SEEDS of Hope. Byron Friends of Palestine invite you to hear Palestinian Permaculture farmer, Murad Al-Khafalsh, explain how Palestinian resistance combats Israel's environmental vandalism by Planting Seeds of Hope in the Occupied Palestinian Territories. To be held on Friday, September 23 at 6pm at 9 Palm Avenue, Mullumbimby. Contact: Gareth 66807360/0491107279. Bring a plate.

EVERYBODY has an aura. Discover more about ESP energy healing and higher guidance tonight Thursday (September 15) at 6pm at the Ocean Shores Community Centre. It's free. Phone Bridget on 0431691562.

THE 1st Bangalow Scouts is celebrating 100 years of Scouting in Bangalow. To mark this memorable occasion, the Heritage House and Museum in Bangalow will feature an exhibit celebrating local Scouting history. Exhibit runs until October 18. Come enjoy the display and the cafe is open for tea, coffee, scones, cakes or enjoy a delicious lunch. Museum and Tea House is open Tuesday through Friday 10am-3pm. Entry to museum is by gold coin donation.

THERE is now a general cancer support group in Byron Bay for anyone living in the Northern Rivers. Meetings will be monthly on the first Tuesday of the month at 10am and held at the Cancer Council building in Byron. For more information contact Ken on 0411233755 or David on 0428187025.

BYRON Breast Cancer Support Group will meet on Wednesday, September 21 from 12pm-2pm at the Byron Community cabin (old Girl Guides hall), Carlyle St. Guest speaker is author and wellbeing coach, Christine Murphy. Contact Tamara on 0401361736 for more information.