WATCH: Cocaine, cash seized during dramatic raids

Hamish Broome
| 21st Sep 2016 3:40 PM

UP TO a kilogram of cocaine has been seized by police in a series of dramatic drug raids across Ballina, Byron Bay and Lismore today.

Police have arrested four men so far and more arrests are expected in what is the culmination of Strike Force Cloak, a six-month investigation by Richmond Local Area Command police into commercial drug supply in the region.

About 12.30pm officers attached to Richmond Local Area Command Drug Unit, with assistance from Richmond detectives, Richmond Target Action Group, and the Police Dog Unit, attended a premises on Hayman Street, West Ballina.

It was there that police will allege they located and seized one kilogram of cocaine.

Search warrants are still being executed across the remaining five properties in Cypress Court at Byron Bay, Alfred Street at Woodburn, Melaleuca Court at Caniaba, Southern Cross Drive at Ballina and a caravan park in West Ballina.

Four men, aged 49, 43, 28 and 21, were all arrested and taken to Ballina Police Station where they are currently assisting police with their inquiries.

 

Up to a kilogram of cocaine and cash has been seized by police in a series of dramatic drug raids across Ballina and Byron Bay.
Up to a kilogram of cocaine and cash has been seized by police in a series of dramatic drug raids across Ballina and Byron Bay. Hamish Broome

Police will allege those arrested were involved in an organised operation to purchase and distribute significant amounts of ice and cocaine on an ongoing basis.

It will be alleged the ring dealt in large sales of the drugs, in the realm of $20,000 at a time, or several ounces of ice, to lower level dealers.

Richmond police Detective Inspector Cameron Lindsay said there was evidence to suggest their supply of drugs was from outside the region, from overseas in some cases, as well as southeast Queensland and the Sydney region.

Up to a kilogram of cocaine and cash has been seized by police in a series of dramatic drug raids across Ballina and Byron Bay.
Up to a kilogram of cocaine and cash has been seized by police in a series of dramatic drug raids across Ballina and Byron Bay. Hamish Broome

More generally local police were liaising with federal and state crime agencies in their bid to target increasingly brazen drug supply operations on the Northern Rivers.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  cash, cocaine, drugs, editors picks, ice, police

