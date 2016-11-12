News

Clock ticks as Foley urges Baird to repeal greyhound ban

Chris Calcino
| 12th Nov 2016 7:00 AM
President of Grafton Greyhound Club John Corrigan with his dog Hummin Gun at the racetrack after Premier Mike Baird announced a reversal on his ban of greyhound racing.
President of Grafton Greyhound Club John Corrigan with his dog Hummin Gun at the racetrack after Premier Mike Baird announced a reversal on his ban of greyhound racing. Adam Hourigan

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

OPPOSITION Leader Luke Foley has challenged the NSW Government to quickly repeal its greyhound racing ban so trainers have peace of mind over Christmas.

The clock is ticking, with just one more sitting week before Parliament shuts down for the year. It will not resume until February 14.

Mr Foley introduced a bill to reverse every measure in the Greyhound Racing Prohibition Act, which passed both houses of parliament after a mammoth session in August only to be abandoned two months later.

"It was such an urgent matter to ban greyhound racing that we were kept here until four in the morning,” Mr Foley said.

"Now the Premier says there is no urgency about repealing the ban it can wait until sometime next year.

"This government is trying to con us, you cannot say you want to overturn your wrong ban on greyhound racing and then say, 'Oh, but we won't do it now. We'll wait until some undetermined time in the future'.”

Premier Mike Baird admitted he "got it wrong” on the ban amid growing concerns of a backlash against the National Party at the Orange by-election, following former member Andrew Gee's move to federal politics.

Voters are set to hit the polling booths this weekend.

The traditionally safe seat is likely to remain a National Party stronghold, if punters' betting habits are anything to go by.

Online bookmaker Sportsbet has Nationals candidate Scott Barrett paying $1.20 to win the by-election, with three quarters of money wagered backing him.

The Nationals have held the seat since 1947 and currently hold it by a 21.7% margin.

"I do not want the people of Orange to be conned this weekend that the government will repeal the greyhound racing ban only for Mr Baird to come back to parliament next week and say, 'Maybe it's still an option, you know',” Mr Foley said.

"It was urgent to ban greyhound racing. Why is it not urgent to repeal that awful piece of law and take it off the statute books?”

An RSPCA-commissioned survey of 834 NSW and ACT residents last month found 64% supported the greyhound ban, with 36% opposing it.

The figures transcended political lines, with 66% of Liberal voters, 63% of Nationals supporters and 61% of Labor voters saying they thought the ban should stick.

Racing Minister Troy Grant has been asked to comment.

ARM NEWSDESK

The Sunshine Coast Daily

Topics:  ban greyhound greyhound racing luke foley mike baird orange by-election sportsbet

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Clock ticks as Foley urges Baird to repeal greyhound ban

Clock ticks as Foley urges Baird to repeal greyhound ban

'IT WAS urgent to ban greyhound racing. Why is it not urgent to repeal that awful piece of law and take it off the statute books.'

Northern Rivers mobile phone drivers fined $143,229

Tweed-Byron Highway Patrol issues $56,884 in mobile phone fines

Stand up and lead in Byron

Byron Bay, Jonson Street.

Are you passionate about Byron Bay?

Dolphin Awards 2016 finalists revealed

Dolphin Award trophy. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star

The winners will be awarded on December 6 in Ballina

Local Partners

Clock ticks as Foley urges Baird to repeal greyhound ban

'IT WAS urgent to ban greyhound racing. Why is it not urgent to repeal that awful piece of law and take it off the statute books.'

Teacher accused of child sex took boys for 'coffee and chat'

Former St Johns College Woodlawn teacher James Doran is accused of committing a raft of child sex offences against students.

Court hears accused teacher "tried it on" during car trip

What shows will you see next year at NORPA?

ON STAGE: The Australian Dance Theatre company is coming to Lismore in 2017.

Comedy, theatre, music and dance shows for next year

Killer new cabaret with a rainbow touch

NEW GIG: Cabaret performer Alikeen Killer.

A show in Byron Bay for the LGBTIQ community but open to everyone

'I need to do what I can': 65km walk for cancer patient

Karlee Robinson is walking from Caloundra to Noosa for her cousin Aaron Parker, who has terminal brain cancer.

What do you do when someone you love has terminal brain cancer?

Acid-tongue writing works for Betoota Advocate

Acid-tongue writing works for Betoota Advocate

Satire hits the spot from Barnaby Joyce all the way to Caboolture

Jeffrey Archer's life of twists and turns

This Was a Man, Pan MacMillan Australia 2016.

He's a best selling novelists, a perjurer and an ex-politician

Dolphin Awards 2016 finalists revealed

Dolphin Award trophy. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star

The winners will be awarded on December 6 in Ballina

Battlefield 1: Powerful stories of WW1 told well

Poignant episodes are more like a mini series or movie

Katy Perry pulls out of event citing 'family emergency'

Katy Perry

"I am very sorry to disappoint my fans"

Marilyn Monroe's estate sues lingerie company

Marilyn Monroe

For misusing the starlet's face

Variety show will go from Brunswick Heads to the Opera House

For Club Swizzle's MC Murray Hill every night is a party, a night to impress, so look your best.

Club Swizzle is a new cabaret show coming to our shores

Location, Luxury and Income

9/39-41 Lawson Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 3 2 1 $1,700,000 to...

This newly renovated luxurious beachfront apartment fronts directly to on the park and a mere 50 metre walk to the sands of Main Beach. Byron Town Centre, Main...

LUXURY OCEAN VIEW VILLA

10/1 Langi Place, Ocean Shores 2483

Villa 3 3 2 $575,000

Private and close handy to our local Country Club and surf beach is this prestigious property just listed representing outstanding value. Within the 'Seagrass'...

Attention Investors - This one is a must to inspect

56 Rankin Drive, Bangalow 2479

House 3 1 2 Contact Brett...

Located in a peaceful neighbourhood a short walk from the historic village of Bangalow, this relaxed, light and airy home on 663 square metres is enhanced by...

Grand Design and Proportion Plus Position

9 Tallowood Crescent, Byron Bay 2481

House 5 3 2 Auction 10th...

Presenting 9 Tallowood Crescent Byron Bay - a unique, architectural home with a central atrium and an amazing feeling of air, space, light and privacy. Occupying...

Spacious &amp; Private In Premium Location

3/64-70 Broken Head Road, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 3 2 1 $795,000 to...

This immaculate and well cared for terrace home is positioned on the very end and has no adjoining walls on 3 sides and measures a massive 301m2 on title. It is...

2 Bedroom Villa - Walk To Byron CBD &amp; Beaches

22/11-19 Cooper Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 2 1 1 $350,000

Located in a beautifully maintained and secure over 55's complex, this ground floor apartment is very private and enjoys a lovely outlook over shady palms. The...

Impeccable Position and Views

305 Coopers Shoot Road, Coopers Shoot 2479

House 4 2 $2,200,000

Located only a 9 minute drive from Byron Bay's famous cafes, beaches and schools this property offers substantial ocean and rural views, privacy and 2 acres of...

Hidden Gem In New Brighton

2/24 River Street, New Brighton 2483

House 2 1 Contact Agent

Absolute beachfront property perched high in the dunes reminiscent of an original 1950’s beach shack which has been tastefully renovated so you can embrace the...

Peaceful 10 Acre Retreat, 9kms from Bangalow

311 Booyong Road, Bangalow 2479

House 4 3 5 Guide $1,400,000...

With a perfect Nashua ridgeline position boasting spectacular panoramic rural views this low maintenance property provides a tranquil setting amongst a truly...

Brilliant Lifestyle Appeal

4/130 Lighthouse Road, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 3 2 1 Guide $1,750,000...

We are delighted to present a rare opportunity to buy into this very tightly held complex situated on Lighthouse Road, one of Byron Bay's most popular and...

Off the plan buyers told to fork out extra for their home

Buyer is being asked for an extra $50,000 for his home

Hi-diddly-ho neighborino! 'Simpsons House' for rent

QUIRKY: The ad for a Lumeah Dr Mount Coolum home for rent has used a unique method.

Don't have a cow man but time's running out if you want to live here

"Luxurious” Sunshine Coast home sells for $6.5m

You can now stay in multi-million dollar home

Owners place iconic local pub on the market for $1.2m

ON THE MARKET: Iconic Gladstone region hotel placed on the market for $1.2m.

OWNERS of an iconic local hotel and pub are calling it a night.

Couple heartbroken after rental home trashed

The repair bill has hit the tens of thousands and is still climbing. Photo / George Novak

The repair bill has hit the tens of thousands and is still climbing

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!