Circus Arts battle of Superheroes and Supervillains

CIRCUS ARTS: Superheroes and Supervillains will battle at out at Circus Arts end of year show.

CIRCUS Arts Byron Bay is back with an epic tale of GOOD versus EVIL for their end of year, all school show, Superheros Vs Supervillains from 6.30pm on both Friday 9 and Saturday 10 at their HQ at 17 Centennial Circuit, Byron Bay.

With a cast of over 150 students ranging from ages five through to 50 this show is shaping up to be one of the most ambitious yet.

In a new format, audiences can choose to see one show or follow the story over two adventurous evenings as the circus Superheros struggle to overpower the scheming Supervillains.

The comic book comes to life as battles are won with daring circus tricks and one side emerges victorious. Will good finally conquer evil? Tune in on the second night to find out!

Cost for one show is Adults $15, Kids $8 or family $35. For 2 shows its adults $20, kids $10 and family $50. Family is two adults and 2 kids with under 3's for free.

Tickets at the door on online at: http://bookeo.com/circusarts?type=232K7EPLM1480AD98465