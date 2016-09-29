Circus, acrobatics and comedy by the Dandyman

TAKE a dash of Mr Bean, throw in a pinch of Jim Carey, a handful of Frank Woodley, cross Salvador Dali with Jerry Lewis, throw in some juggling balls, a bowtie made of straws and a whole lot of charisma and you've arrived somewhere in the neighbourhood of Dandyman.

Daniel Oldaker, aka Dandyman, trained with Phillippe Gaulier (Sacha Baron Cohen's mentor), the basis of his characteristic style. Combining comedy and top-notch circus skills, this Byron Bay artist blends them all into something entirely fresh and just a little bit chaotic.

Daniel Oldaker, aka Dandyman, promises to thrill audiences with a kooky, eclectic, unique and quirky show featuring jaw-dropping circus, absurd acrobatics, side-splitting comedy and mischievous highjinks.

Dandyman will balance watermelons on his head, he will also make drinking straws come to life before your eyes.

Dandyman will introduce you to the crazy, sublime and magical world that he creates for every show.