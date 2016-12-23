Christmas weather: What the skies will do at your place

Hopefully we'll get some clear moments to enjoy the summer warmth over the weekend.

IT IS going to be a cloudy and potentially rainy Christmas weekend for most of us, with possible showers forecast across Queensland and northern New South Wales.

The Bureau of Meteorology has released its seven-day forecasts, which now include the weather predictions for the big three days of Christmas.

Perhaps the best weather is reserved for those on the Queensland-NSW border, with Tweed expecting the odd shower with both a minimum and maximum temperature within the 20s.

Compare that to Maryborough in Queensland, which is expected to hit 30 degrees on Christmas Day.

If you are planning a barbecue or a day out on the water, make sure to pack the umbrella and to keep an eye on the weather forecasts.

Check out the weather in your patch below.

QUEENSLAND

Sunshine Coast

Christmas Eve: Possible showers (20-27)

Christmas Day: Possible showers (19-27)

Boxing Day: Possible showers (20-28)

Toowoomba:

Christmas Eve: Possible showers (15-27)

Christmas Day: Possible showers (16-26)

Boxing Day: Partly cloudy (16-27)

Ipswich

Christmas Eve: Partly cloudy (17-29)

Christmas Day: Possible showers (17-29)

Boxing Day: Possible shower (18-30)

Gympie

Christmas Eve: Shower or two (18-29)

Christmas Day: Possible showers (17-29)

Boxing Day: Possible showers (18-30)

Hervey Bay

Christmas Eve: Shower or two (20-29)

Christmas Day: Shower or two (20-29)

Boxing Day: Shower or two (20-29)

Maryborough

Christmas Eve: Shower or two (18-29)

Christmas Day: Shower or two (18-30)

Boxing Day: Possible shower (18-30)

Bundaberg

Christmas Eve: Shower or two (20-28)

Christmas Day: Possible shower (19-29)

Boxing Day: Possible shower (20-29)

Gladstone

Christmas Eve: Shower or two (22-29)

Christmas Day: Possible shower (21-29)

Boxing Day: Possible shower (21-29)

Rockhampton

Christmas Eve: Shower or two (21-31)

Christmas Day: Possible shower (21-31)

Boxing Day: Possible shower (20-31)

Mackay

Christmas Eve: Shower or two (22-30)

Christmas Day: Possible shower (21-29)

Boxing Day: Possible shower (21-29)

Warwick

Christmas Eve: Possible morning shower (14-29)

Christmas Day: Possible shower (14-29)

Boxing Day: Partly cloudy (15-31)

NEW SOUTH WALES

Tweed

Christmas Eve: Partly cloudy (20-25)

Christmas Day: Shower or two (21-25)

Boxing Day: Shower or two (21-25)

Byron Bay

Christmas Eve: Partly cloudy (19-26)

Christmas Day: Shower or two (19-25)

Boxing Day: Shower or two (20-26)



Lismore

Christmas Eve: Partly cloudy (15-28)

Christmas Day: Shower or two (15-28)

Boxing Day: Shower or two (16-29)

Grafton

Christmas Eve: Partly cloudy (17-29)

Christmas Day: Shower or two (17-29)

Boxing Day: Shower or two (17-30)