News

Chris Hemsworth makes Byron Bay Film Festival go viral

Javier Encalada
| 12th Sep 2016 11:10 AM

Related Items

Show More

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

HOLLYWOOD actor and Northern Rivers resident Chris Hemsworth has teamed up with co-stars Idris Elba and Tom Hiddleston to invite their fans to attend the 2016 Byron Bay International Film Festival.

Hemsworth, Elba and Hiddleston are current filming Thor : Ragnarok at the Gold Coast, film that is due to be released on November 2017.

While Hemsworth mentioned in the video that BBFF was the best Film Festival in the world, Hiddlestone says the Byron Bay event is "certainly the best film festival in Australia".

Having a 10th anniversary made this year's event "extra special", says Elba, before the three encourage their millions of social media followers to make an effort to "check it out".

Hemsworth closes the video by saying "see you there".

The 40-second video, posted on Hemsworth's Facebook account on Sunday, has already been seen more than 750,000 times.

The Instagram version of the post has already been seen almost 1,5 million times.

That's the kind of exposure festival organisers can only dream of.

Festival Director J'aimee Skippon-Volke said she was delighted to receive the endorsement of such well-respected screen actors.

"Their message is a sign of the global reach of the Byron Bay Film Festival. We're passionate about creating a quality experience for our film makers and audience and as a result we've built a good reputation that's grown through word of mouth.

Not all fans of the Hollywood stars knew exactly what the stars were talking about.

Melanie Nicole, from Kansas, USA, commented: "Not sure what they're talking about...I just watched because I wanted to hear them all speak!"

The Byron Bay International Film Festival opens October 14.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  byron bay, byron bay film festival, chris hemsworth, editors picks, idris elba, tom hiddleston

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
OPINION: Pieces of a smashing music career

OPINION: Pieces of a smashing music career

Yamba duo Nocturnal Tapes has a fantastic new single and is getting everyone talking (and dancing)

League death: How you can support late player’s family

Mullumbimby player Grant Cook tries to out play the Maritz Brother side at Crozier Oval in Lismore. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star

How you can donate to Grant Cook's family

Wave Rave with Gaz: Wind drops and fun follows

WAVE RAVE: Byron Bay Malibu Club competition and prize giving.

This week's wave Rave with Gaz.

Community Calendar

LONE GOAT: Littoralism, an exhibition of works by Rohan Robinson will open at 6pm this Friday at the Lomne Goat Gallery in the Byron Bay Library. The exhibition includes evocative large scale abstracted landscapes, oil on aluminium and linen. Go to: www.lonegoatgallery.com

This week's Byron Shire News Community Calendar.

Local Partners

OPINION: Pieces of a smashing music career

Yamba duo Nocturnal Tapes has a fantastic new single and is getting everyone talking (and dancing)

Byron loves that this girl's in love

Gyan will be performing This Girl's In Love this weekend in Byron Bay.

This Girl's in Love is the latest release from Gyan

League death: How you can support late player’s family

Mullumbimby player Grant Cook tries to out play the Maritz Brother side at Crozier Oval in Lismore. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star

How you can donate to Grant Cook's family

Wave Rave with Gaz: Wind drops and fun follows

WAVE RAVE: Byron Bay Malibu Club competition and prize giving.

This week's wave Rave with Gaz.

Community Calendar

LONE GOAT: Littoralism, an exhibition of works by Rohan Robinson will open at 6pm this Friday at the Lomne Goat Gallery in the Byron Bay Library. The exhibition includes evocative large scale abstracted landscapes, oil on aluminium and linen. Go to: www.lonegoatgallery.com

This week's Byron Shire News Community Calendar.

OZ-founding rebel 'never learned his lesson'

OZ co-founder and Byron Bay resident Richard Neville has died at age 74.

Ballina MP pays tribute to OZ founder Richard Neville who died at 74

Magic in music Burns so brightly

LEGENDARY: Former Triple M radio star Trevor Smith with Murray Burns and Bruce Butler celebrating the launch of the new Misex album.

Byron's Murray Burns releases new album with Mi-sex.

Byron breaks the ice in Netherlands

SENIORS GAME: At the world Masters in the Netherlands are Geoff Brodin, Glen Lawrence, Jeff Vidler, Colin Mustoe and Murray Saul.

Byron SLSC did well in the Netherlands Rescue Competition.

Dreamland sold out season extended by NORPA

Norpa will be unveiling their latest locally-developed work, Dreamworld, in November.

NORPA has also unveiled the full cast

Mark Wahlberg drops pardon request

Mark Wahlberg drops pardon request

MARK Wahlberg has dropped his bid to be pardoned for his 1988 assault conviction, according to a Massachusetts Parole Board spokesman.

Are Calvin Harris and Jennifer Lopez dating?

Calvin Harris and Jennifer Lopez are reportedly dating

Birthday tribute to Amy Winehouse

Amy Winehouse

Amy Winehouse's life was celebrated with fans on her 33rd birthday

Lady Gaga to release album Joanne next month

Lady Gaga will release her new album 'Joanne' next month'.

The Beatles didn't worry about ending tours

Sir Paul McCartney wasn't "worried" about The Beatles losing money

Ariana Grande squirms talking about her new man Mac Miller

Ariana Grande is uncomfortable talking about her beau Mac Miller

OPINION: Pieces of a smashing music career

Electronic duo Nocturnal Tapes, Lachie Mulligan on electronics and Harry Suttor on guitar and vocals, at the 2015 Dolphin Awards ceremony in Ballina.

High praises fror Yamba duo Nocturnal Tapes' new single

Iconic Bangalow Commercial site

5 (Lot 17) Lismore Road, Bangalow 2479

Commercial Built in 1891 this is the first time this property has been ... Expressions Of...

Built in 1891 this is the first time this property has been offered to the market. Set on 1900m2 of land with two street frontage and 523m2 of internal shop space...

A SLICE OF SEASIDE PARADISE

25 Muli Muli Avenue, Ocean Shores 2483

House 4 2 1 $1,100,000

Located in a small secure precinct directly fronting onto a private 13 acre beachfront reserve, it's the beach and bush which will become ones playground. Be...

Consistent Solid Income

16 Shirley Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 7 8 5 Auction 15th...

Located 150m to the centre of town and Main Beach, Bayhaven Lodge is a fully renovated and modernised transformation of a traditional Byron Bay whalers cottage.

POSITION &amp; POTENTIAL!

9 Mayfield Street, Eltham 2480

House 3 1 2 $695,000

A NATURE LOVERS SANCTUARY on approx 1 1/2 acres with around 100 metre RIVER FRONTAGE! YES - this property has a "Special WOW Factor"! PLUS - plenty of space to...

Writer&#39;s Retreat in Coastal Bush Setting

821 Broken Head Road, Broken Head 2481

House 3 1 1 Guide $890,000 to...

The warmth of rustic timber fixtures and bush surrounds come together to create this dear old cottage with wrap around decks in an idyllic three acres of bush...

Elevated Ocean Glimpses Close to Shops

14A Jackwood Court, Suffolk Park 2481

House 3 2 2 Guide $720,000 to...

Boasting ocean glimpses from the top deck this two story light and airy duplex catches ocean breezes and offers a relaxed lifestyle with low maintenance...

Grand Old Dame

8 Paperbark Place, Bangalow 2479

House 4 2 2 Auction

Positioned in a desirable cul-de-sac on a north facing block sits this beautiful old Queenslander just ripe for the passionate renovator. * Four large bedrooms...

Funky Warehouse Style Family Home

13 Pacific Vista Drive, Byron Bay 2481

House 6 3 2 Auction 1st...

Pacific Vista Drive - Byron's best kept secret! Auction 1st October 10am Unless Sold Prior. Auction price guide $1,700,000 to $1,850,000. Built with a European...

Beautifully Renovated Home

23 Grevillea Avenue, Mullumbimby 2482

House 3 2 1 Price Guide:...

Here is a fabulous opportunity to purchase a beautifully renovated home in the quiet, family friendly community of Mullumbimby. Superb location with the weekly...

Outstanding Eco-Tourism Property On 100 Acres

463 Tuntable Creek Road, Tuntable Creek 2480

Rural 4 3 5 Contact Agent

Inspect: Sat 17th September 2.00 - 2.30pm Situated at the top of Tuntable Creek Valley, this stunning 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with games room was designed by a...

SOLD: Historic hotel finds new owner

Post Office Hotel Grafton Photo Adam Hourigan / The Daily Examiner

Pub in new hands and heading in a brand new direction

Peppers Airlie Beach put on the market

ON THE MARKET: Peppers Airlie Beach is being for recievership sale by CBRE Hotels and PRD Nationwide Airlie Beach.

Peppers Airlie Beach is being offered for sale.

3500 jobs on the way with new $950 million resort

Residential, tourist, community, and open space on Hummock Hill Island.

PROPERTY developers plan to begin construction next year.

Claims of property collapse in six weeks 'silly' say banks

Residential and comercial buildings under construction in Sydney's CBD, Monday, June 2, 2014. House prices have suffered their largest monthly fall in five years, with the federal budget a likely contributor.

Fears raised that banks' overly cautious over foreign investment

When 223 relocatable homes are just not enough

The 18ha site of the relocatable home park.

Developers seek approval to expand relocatable home park

ISLAND FOR SALE: Second island off Hervey Bay on market

Kangaroo Island near Fraser Island is up for sale.

Suna Island in the Great Sandy Strait is also for sale