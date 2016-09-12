Chris Hemsworth makes Byron Bay Film Festival go viral

HOLLYWOOD actor and Northern Rivers resident Chris Hemsworth has teamed up with co-stars Idris Elba and Tom Hiddleston to invite their fans to attend the 2016 Byron Bay International Film Festival.

Hemsworth, Elba and Hiddleston are current filming Thor : Ragnarok at the Gold Coast, film that is due to be released on November 2017.

While Hemsworth mentioned in the video that BBFF was the best Film Festival in the world, Hiddlestone says the Byron Bay event is "certainly the best film festival in Australia".

Having a 10th anniversary made this year's event "extra special", says Elba, before the three encourage their millions of social media followers to make an effort to "check it out".

Hemsworth closes the video by saying "see you there".

The 40-second video, posted on Hemsworth's Facebook account on Sunday, has already been seen more than 750,000 times.

The Instagram version of the post has already been seen almost 1,5 million times.

#ByronBayFilmFestival starts 14th October and runs for 10 days, featuring 200+ films! @byronbayfilmfestival @twhiddleston @idriselba A video posted by Chris Hemsworth (@chrishemsworth) on Sep 10, 2016 at 6:04pm PDT

That's the kind of exposure festival organisers can only dream of.

Festival Director J'aimee Skippon-Volke said she was delighted to receive the endorsement of such well-respected screen actors.

"Their message is a sign of the global reach of the Byron Bay Film Festival. We're passionate about creating a quality experience for our film makers and audience and as a result we've built a good reputation that's grown through word of mouth.

Not all fans of the Hollywood stars knew exactly what the stars were talking about.

Melanie Nicole, from Kansas, USA, commented: "Not sure what they're talking about...I just watched because I wanted to hear them all speak!"

The Byron Bay International Film Festival opens October 14.