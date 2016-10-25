Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky crush divorce speculation

Chris Hemsworth, right, and Elsa Pataky attend the premiere of "In the Heart of the Sea" at Jazz at Lincoln Center's Frederick P. Rose Hall on Monday, Dec. 7, 2015, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

THE Northern Rivers' most famous couple has decided to crush rumours of a possible divorce in the most appropriate way: by making fun of them.

Any locals who have seen Chris Hemsworth and his wife, Spanish actress Elsa Pataky together this year at Bluesfest, Splendour in the Grass, Falls Festival, Sample Festival, or with their children at the Lennox Head children's park, will know the couple are as relaxed about their family life as their fame and professional obligations allow them to be.

So when the rumours about the couple's impending divorce started to show up on US and Australian gossip outlets, Hemsworth decided to use his social media as a hammer to crush them, just like his character Thor does with villains.

"Looking for a new wife according to @womansdayaus and other misleading outlets! Honey you still love me right?! @elsapatakyconfidential #thanksfortheheadsup," read Hemsworth's latest post on Instagram, accompanied by an image of him and Pataky.

Pataky posted the same image on her Instagram account a couple of hours later, with the caption "Chris y Elsa (heart symbol) They are still together & going strong! @womansdayaus find something better to do than spreading lies! (#chrishemsworth #elsapataky)."

In typical Hemsworth style, a mix of Aussie larrikin and Spanish devil-may-care attitude, Hemsworth and Pataky have laid to rest the speculation.