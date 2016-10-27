Childs to headline Nepal benefit gig

EMMY award winning and three-time Grammy nominated singer-songwriter Toni Childs will headline the Rebuild Nepal concert starting at 3pm on this Saturday at the World Peace Stupa, Crystal Castle, Mullumbimby.

Eighteen months on from the devastating earthquakes in Nepal which claimed nearly 9000 lives and left 3.5 million homeless, efforts to repair the physical and emotional damage continue.

"The damage to this beautiful country is profound,” said Naren King, Managing Dreamer at the Crystal Castle. "Far from being out of the woods, thousands are still homeless, schools are yet to be rebuilt and many remote villages are cut off because roads have not been repaired.”

Nyck Jeans will MC the event that will feature Sacred Earth - Australia's top selling artists in the ambient music genre,

Grammy nominated Dave Stringer, Australian beat boxer extrordinaire Tom Thum and Tasmanian Celtic folk group Keystone Angel.

There is no parking at the Crystal Castle with guests to be transported by free shuttle from Mullumbimby High School, 9 Jubilee Avenue. This is an alcohol free event. Please bring rugs to sit on. Tickets $59 through oztix.com.au