Cavanbah will have you jumping for joy

SPORTY: The Cavanbah Centre in Byron Bay goes on show this weekend.

BYRON Bay's Cavanbah centre is throwing its doors open this weekend and inviting the community to come and get to know one of the shire's biggest assets.

Aside from being able to sample a range of sporting activities, the open day coincides with the Byron Bay Invitational 9's competition.

Co-ordinator of community facilities Jesse Tucker said the Cavanbah Centre was not just a sport centre, it was an event centre hosting everything from tai chi to junior basketball, dance, volleyball and Capoiera.

"This is a state-of-the-art community centre that really can transform to host any occasion," she said.

"It's a clean slate that can host anything from basketball tournaments through to business conferences or a something like the recent Uplift Festival that had the centre transformed into a really intimate space with plants, rugs and mood lighting."

This Saturday from 9am-4pm Jesse has given all of the groups that use the space a chance to show off their wares with free sessions in volleyball, futsal, qigong and tai chi available.

The centre also hosts a range of social sports for those who are unable to commit to a whole season of competition but still like to get out there and give it a crack.

For more information go to: facebook.com/cavanbahcentre or http://afl9s.com.au/2016