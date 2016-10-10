News

Cavanbah open day and AFL 9's comp

Christian Morrow
| 10th Oct 2016 6:20 PM
EVENT CENTRE: Dance is just one of the activities that finds a space to play at the Cavanbah Centre
EVENT CENTRE: Dance is just one of the activities that finds a space to play at the Cavanbah Centre

BYRON Bay's Cavanbah centre is throwing its doors open this weekend and inviting the community to come and get to know

one of the shire's biggest assets.

Aside from being able to sample a range of sporting activities, the open day coincides with the Byron Bay Invitational 9's competition.

Co-ordinator of community facilities Jesse Tucker said the Cavanbah Centre was not just a sport centre, it was an event centre hosting tai chi to junior basket ball, dance, volleyball and Capoiera.

"This is a state-of-the-art community centre that really can transform to host any occasion,” she said.

"It's a clean slate that can host anything from basketball tournaments through to business conferences or a something like the recent Uplift Festival that had the centre transformed into a really intimate space with

plants, rugs and mood lighting.”

This Saturday from 9am- 4pm Jesse has given all of the groups that use the space a chance to show off their wares with free sessions in volleyball, futsal, qigong and tai chi available.

The centre also hosts a range of social sports for those who are unable to commit to a whole season of competition but still like to get out there and give it a crack.

"We are currently looking at setting up a regular social netball game,” said Ms Tucker.

"In fact, subject to availability, we can set up a space for you and your friends to play almost any team sport you want for just $5 per person.”

Adding to this week's occasion will be the Byron Bay Invitational 9' competition that will be taking place on Friday and Saturday.

This is the third year the competition has run and regional manager, Northern Rivers of the Queensland AFL, Trent Ryan said there were more than 30 teams registered to play.

"The game is AFL's equivalent of touch footy - it's the game everyone can play,” said Mr Ryan.

"Aside from the footy there will be a huge 30 metre marquee with food and Stone and Wood beer and live music.

"One of the highlights will be the celebrity game set to feature Jude Bolton and Spida Everitt among others at 3pm on Saturday.

There will also shuttle buses running to and from the centre on Friday and Saturday.

For info, go to: facebook. com/cavanbahcentre or http://afl9s.com.au/2016

Topics:  byron bay invitational 9's afl, cavanbah centre, open day

