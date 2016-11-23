Campaign to save Suffolk Park Village Green steps up

HEARTFELT: A message to state education minister Adrian Piccoli and Premier Mike Baird from Suffolk Park youngsters.

ONE week on from their Save Our Park Community Rally, the Suffolk Park Progress Association (SPPA) has launched Stage Two of their Campaign.

A new change.org petition has been asking that the State Government just transfer the land title of Lot 60, Beech Drive to Byron Shire Council.

Byron Shire Mayor Simon Richardson has said if council is successful in obtaining ownership of the land it would be designated as Community Land and retained in perpetuity for community use.

A Plan of Management would be developed in consultation with the Suffolk Park Community to determine the preferred uses of the site.

"We undersatnd Ben Franklin, NSW MLC is in ongoing negotiations with the Minister for Education, Adrian Piccoli,” said Patsy Brosnan, Vice President of the SPPA.

"Mr Franklin recently spent time at the park with community representatives - and as a result, had the land removed from public auction.

"Ballina MP, Tamara Smith has also claimed Education Minister Adrian Piccoli, is considering gifting the land to the Suffolk Park Community, after she spoke with him before Question Time last Thursday.

"It's looking positive, with most political players now sharing a similar vision. We know that we can't be complacent though- hence the second petition.”

"This land title transfer would secure Lot 60 as community land for generations to come.

"Held in perpetuity, no future Byron Shire Council nor potential Northern Rivers' Councils' Amalgamation could remove it from Suffolk Park's Community's hands.

"It is and should remain as, the heart of our community.

"I hope Adrian Piccoli, does the right thing by us. I can't think if a better Christmas Gift to over 4,000 residents in our Suffolk Park Community! "

To sign the petition gotto: https://www.change.org/p/nsw-state-government-please-transfer-the-land-title-of-lot-60-beech-drive-suffolk-park-to-byron-shire-council-who-will-hand-it-to-the-suffolk-park-community-to-be-held-in-perpetuity

For more go to:https://www.facebook.com/SuffolkParkProgressAssoc/