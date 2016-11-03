News

Campaign targets housing

Christian Morrow
| 3rd Nov 2016 10:22 AM
AFFORDABLE MC: Mandy Nolan will facilloitate the Affordable Housing Forum in Mullumbimby.
LOCALS are being urged to confront the Affordable Housing crisis affecting the region by taking part in an online survey and a march and rally on Saturday, November 12, in Mullumbimby.

The survey and rally are being supported by COREM, Mullum Seed, Fist Light, Byron Shire Council and the Community Mental Health Network.

One of the organisers Ella Goninan said with the local affordable housing crisis reaching tipping point, "it was time for the community to take the matter into our own hands.

"Affordable and stable housing is a fundamental human need,” she said. "Without it, how can we raise healthy, stable, sane families, care for our elders, transition to a more ecologically sustainable way of life or nurture our unique and creative local culture?

"The forum will not be just a talk-fest - this is community action to figure out some solutions.”

"The rally starts at 10am on Saturday, November 12, in the park adjacent to Byron Council Chambers before marching through town as a symbolic gesture to reclaim our town, our homes and this issue.

"The march will conclude at the Ex Services Club and we will meet from 11am-4pm to form action groups to explore the various solutions we can implement as a community.”

The meeting will be MCed by Mandy Nolan where various solutions will be explored including Community Land Trusts, Rental Co-ops, Tenancy Syndicates, a Tenancy Union together with setting clear regulations on holiday letting and Air BnB and a residential tiny home park.

The group is also running a community initiated survey to gather information on our affordability and housing needs.

To take part in the survey go to: https:// goo.gl/forms/TGTbSbeq JXh4k8WU2

Topics:  affordable housing mandy nolan mullumbimby

