News

Call for plebiscite on dolphin-killing shark nets

Chris Calcino
| 20th Oct 2016 7:00 AM
CAUGHT: This blacktip shark was caught in a shark net off Noosa.
CAUGHT: This blacktip shark was caught in a shark net off Noosa. Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

THE Greens have called on the Baird government to hold a plebiscite to see if New South Wales residents support installing mesh shark nets that also kill dolphins, whales and dugong.

Ballina MP Tamara Smith said fear of attacks had bred the idea "a person advocating for safer ocean use is anti-environmental and a person advocating for the protection of our marine life is anti-human".

Ms Smith blamed politicians and media for drumming up "this ludicrous binary argument" when in fact it was not an either-or proposition.

"In my lifetime of surfing and swimming on the North Coast, up until a few years ago I had only ever heard of a couple of shark encounters on our beaches," she added.

"Guys 10 years my senior talked about the surfer at Tallows who lost his leg in the 1980s, but it was not something anyone I knew talked about or thought about.

"The situation now is unprecedented and shocking."

Large rallies are already being organised against NSW Premier Mike Baird's statement that community sentiment had shifted in favour of mesh shark nets.

"In Queensland, which the Opposition is glowingly putting forward as a model to emulate, people are screaming for the mesh nets to be removed and drum lines to be used because six juvenile humpback whales have been caught in the nets on the Gold Coast this year," Ms Smith said.

"Good one, Premier Palaszczuk! But hang on - Premier Palaszczuk also supports the world's largest coal mine that is right on the Barrier Reef.

"My community has always been divided on shark mesh nets, but I believe we have always been able to have a civil conversation about it.

"That is what we are calling on the government to do - conduct a plebiscite to find out what people would really like to see happen."

Shark Files Queensland figures reveal Queensland's mesh nets were responsible for killing 76 dolphin and 28 manta rays between 2009 and 2014, with 406 non-targeted species dying in total.

ARM NEWSDESK

The Sunshine Coast Daily

Topics:  ballina marine life mike baird nsw politics plebiscite shark attack shark nets tamara smith

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Byron mayor rejects shark nets

Byron mayor rejects shark nets

BYRON Mayor Simon Richardson has re-affirmed his council's opposition to the use of shark nets in the Byron Shire.

Call for plebiscite on dolphin-killing shark nets

CAUGHT: This blacktip shark was caught in a shark net off Noosa.

Greens call for public vote on Queensland-style shark nets

Insulin vial 'went missing' before nursing home deaths

Suspected murder victim Marie Darragh with daughter Charli Darragh-Matterson at St Andrew's nursing home in Ballina.

Insulin went missing around the time two nursing home residents died

Boardriders soak up the fun at Cosy Corner

BOARDRIDERS: Kian throwing the fins.

This week's Wave Rave with Gaz.

Local Partners

Byron mayor rejects shark nets

BYRON Mayor Simon Richardson has re-affirmed his council's opposition to the use of shark nets in the Byron Shire.

Commercial fishing reform portal crashes on first day

HIGH AND DRY: A government website set up to train fishers how to buy and sell fishing rights in an upcoming New South Wales-wide shares auction crashed on its first day of operation.

A website set up to explain fishing industry changes doesn't work

Barry Gibb is coming to Bluesfest 2017

FANS: Barry Gibb talks to a fan next to a cardboard cutout of his young self.

Aged 70, Gibb has re-launched his solo music career with a new album

New acts announced for Falls Byron Bay

Northeast Party House are a six piece alternative dance rock band from Melbourne.

Seven new acts have been added to the line up

Xavier Rudd, Cat Empire announce joint tour

Australian singer songwriter Xavier Rudd at Bluesfest 2015.

Two of Australia's most outstanding live acts to tour together

Madonna's filthy poll vow to Hillary Clinton supporters

Madonna's filthy poll vow to Hillary Clinton supporters

Madonna joked she gives "really good" oral sex as she opened Amy Schumer's comedy set at Manhattan's Madison Square Garden.

What's on the big screen this week

Tom Cruise in a scene from the movie Jack Reacher: Never Go Back.

TOM Cruise returns to kick some butt as Jack Reacher.

MOVIE REVIEW: No blaze of glory for Dan Brown's Inferno

SAVING THE WORLD AGAIN: Tom Hanks and Felicity Jones in a scene from the movie Inferno.

Tom Hanks and director Ron Howard team up again in Inferno.

RECAP: The Bachelorette S2E9 - bachelor boy band

Georgia Love and Osher Gunsberg in a scene from The Bachelorette.

FANS farewell fire fighter Cam, aka Mr May.

Cam's hopes of romance with The Bachelorette get hosed down

Perth fire fighter Cameron Cranley in a scene from The Bachelorette.

DREAMY Perth fire fighter sent packing just before hometown visits.

Captain Planet, he's a hero! In a film by Leo DiCaprio

CAPTAIN Planet is a hero, who wants to bring pollution to zero.

Pokemon 'Gone': Three lessons to learn from 'fad'

Pokemon Go fans in Hervey Bay.

Pokemon Go is in rapid decline since its launched to fanfare in July

Idyllic Country Living in the Byron Hinterland

179 Scarrabelottis Road, Bangalow 2479

House 3 2 4 $1,200,000

This is truly a beautiful part of the world located at the end of the magical Scarrabelottis Road just 10 minutes out of Bangalow. The home enjoys a setting...

This is a Nice Place to Live !

75 Beech Drive, Suffolk Park 2481

House 4 2 2 Auction

Situated in a lovely environment in Suffolk Park, this north facing home has a corner location on a large 828sqm, level block. The gardens are stunning and in...

COMFORTABLE FAMILY HOME

26K Coomburra Crescent, Ocean Shores 2483

House 3 2 2 $625,000

Elevated and capturing a northerly aspect is this well presented 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom residence. With an emphasis on comfort, ease of living and a child friendly...

Walk To Everything From This Private Oasis

1/11 Carlyle Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 3 2 1 $845,000 to...

Tucked away in the no through road section of Carlyle Street, yet within easy walking distance of everything (500m to Byron town centre, 800m to Main Beach) sits...

Affordable Family Home

45 Teak Circuit, Suffolk Park 2481

House 3 2 2 Auction

Presenting an excellent opportunity to secure a solid three bedroom two bathroom home set within family friendly Baywood Chase in Suffolk Park. This property has...

Deceased Estate - Mullumbimby&#39;s Best Location

2 Tyagarah Street, Mullumbimby 2482

House 3 1 1 Auction this...

On offer for the first time in 30 years is a rare opportunity to purchase one of the area's best and most tightly held addresses. Centrally located in Mullumbimby...

SUPERB NORTH COAST LIVING

31 Goondooloo Drive, Ocean Shores 2483

House 4 4 2 $915,000

Ocean Shores lifestyle at its finest. With Pacific Ocean views, versatility, size and quality appointment this "Craftsman Homes" built residence will appeal to the...

OCEAN VIEW DUPLEX

1/16 Palmer Avenue, Ocean Shores 2483

3 2 1 $675,000

This luxury designed contemporary home is located in the exclusive Byron Views Development. There is a refreshing easterly outlook to the Capricornia canal, nature...

130 ACRES with VIEWS - GLORIOUS VIEWS!

62 Virtue Road, Eltham 2480

House 3 2 2 $785,000

With dual access from both a quiet country lane & easy rear access from Bangalow Road - the choice is yours! Featuring multiple elevated building sites - this...

SEASIDE SERENITY

10 Royal Avenue, South Golden Beach 2483

House 3 2 $715,000

Private and tucked away within lush tropical gardens is this peaceful coastal retreat. A quality relaxed lifestyle awaits at this comfortable residence which is...

Tenants renting rooms on Airbnb breaching lease

Rental properties.

Tenants renting rooms on Airbnb is a no no

Developer: Dusit Thani finance crisis 'just a small hiccup'

ON TRACK: Springfield Land Chairman, Maha Sinnathamby, Ipswich Mayor Paul Pisasale, Developer Richard Turner and Springfield Land Deputy Chairman, Bob Sharpless, at the recent resort sod turning ceremony.

Project remains firmly on track

Heavyweight enters real estate market

Des Besanko principal and director of Raine and Horne Springfield.

Major rebranding which has seen two big name brands merge

First home buyers smash avo-on-toast excuse

TOASTED: A Coast real estate identity and first home buyers say young people should not put home ownership in the "too hard” basket and eat out instead.

Determined first home buyers can get into market

Sunshine Coast shines at master builders' night of nights

Orange is the New Black.

Coast in spotlight at 2016 Queensland Master Builders Awards

First-time homebuyers pick up house for HOW MUCH?

This two-bedroom workers cottage on Appin St in Nanango sold for $77,500.

A YOUNG couple has snapped up their first home