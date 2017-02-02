Byron's World Wetland Day

THURSDAY February 2, is World Wetlands Day which aims to raise global awareness of the value of wetlands for humanity and the planet. It also marks the date of the adoption of the Ramsar Convention of Wetlands in 1971, in the Iranian city of Ramsar.

The Ramsar Convention is an intergovernmental treaty for the conservation and wise use of wetlands and their resources. Every three years, representatives of the contracting countries meet as the Conference of the Contracting Parties or COP.

In Byron Bay, the Integrated Water Management Reserve (Byron Wetlands) are a combination of both artificially created and naturally occurring wetland habitat that supports a diversity of native fauna, including threatened species of birds, mammals and amphibians.

The wetlands are part of the wastewater management strategy for Byron Bay's Sewage Treatment Plant (STP).

Byron Shire Council will hold a community open day at the Byron Wetlands Saturday, March 25.

If you would like to be involved in the event or further information please contact Jessica Huxley on 0448 537 422 or Peter Rees on 6685 9306

Treated effluent that is not recycled via the Byron Bay Urban Recycled Water Scheme is directed through a series of constructed wetland cells to provide additional effluent polishing prior to release to the Belongil Estuary.

"The Byron Wetlands utilise, through evapotranspiration and seepage, approximately 1ML (mega litre) of the effluent treated at the Byron Bay STP. This means 1ML per day does not get discharged through the Belongil catchment and Estuary, eventually reaching the ocean," said Byron Bay Council's Manger of Utilities, Peter Rees.

The Senior Director of Strategic Marine Initiatives for Conservation International, Emily Pidgeon, discussed the importance of wetlands at COP22 - the Marrakech Climate Conference - last year.

Ms Pidgeon referred to 'blue carbon', which is the carbon stored by coastal and ocean ecosystems:

"Almost every coastal country or island country has a blue carbon eco system associated with it," she said.

"A typical seagrass mangrove or tidal marsh area can pull ten times the carbon out of the atmosphere or out of the ocean than a comparable area of dry land forest.

"Under the right conditions, if the eco systems are kept in a good pristine condition, that carbon is stored there for centuries and millennium.

"When we lose these eco systems, when they're degraded or converted, all that carbon that I just talked about is available to be released into the atmosphere or the ocean around it."

Not only do these eco systems sequester carbon, they also function to reduce the risk of disaster.

Wetlands for Disaster Risk Reduction is the theme for World Wetlands Day, 2017.

Wetlands act as a natural sponge, absorbing and storing excess rainfall and reducing flooding. During the dry season they release stored water, delay the onset of droughts and reduce water shortages.

According to UN-Water, 90% of all natural hazards are water-related, yet scientists estimate that at least 64% of the world's wetlands have disappeared since 1900.