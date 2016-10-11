Byron's Ela Heineger coaches rookies to medals

MEDALLISTS: Gabi Kay (right front row) with fellow members of the NSW Under 18 Pool Rescue Development Team.

NATIONAL pride was on the line last weekend, with NSW's best Under 18 Pool Rescue athletes going head to head with New Zealand's finest at the 2016 New Zealand Pool Championships.

Byron Bay was strongly represented in the team, with local club stalwart Ela Heineger stepping up to coach the young Australians.

Fellow club member Gabrielle Kay joined the team, winning gold as part of U19 Female 4x50 Obstacle Relay, bronze as part of the Open Mixed Mega Relay and a personal bronze in the U19 Female 50 swim with fins event.

Heineger also hit the water herself as part of the gold medal-winning Open Mixed 4x50 Obstacle Relay.

Although the young Australians took a swag of medals they ultimately came out second best against the New Zealanders.

Over the three days of competition, the team finished with nine gold medals, seven silver and seven bronze medals.

This was Heineger's first tour as coach, having experienced success on the international circuit as a competitor on the New Zealand tour previously.

"The New Zealanders are really good in the pool and they are world champions for a reason so it was a wonderful chance for our athletes to race against the best in the world on their home turf,” she said.

As a rookie coach, Heiniger said she was still working on her own style but she need not look far for inspiration.

"I truly love this sport and I want to give back and ensure that others have the same opportunities others have had.

"That's what attracted me to coaching, and I've been really lucky I've had some great coaches over the years.

"Andrew Bowden and Tim Schofield in particular are positive influences, and I have learned a lot from them,” she said.

"At the end of the day, if the team compete to the best of their ability and are happy with their performance that is the most important thing.”