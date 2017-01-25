News

Byron woman's boyfriend testifies during Bali murder trial

25th Jan 2017 6:15 AM
Australian woman Sara Connor (C) and a British man David James Taylor, 33, were taken into custody in Denpasar at 2pm on Friday, August 19, 2016. (AAP Image/Putra Sinulingga)
Australian woman Sara Connor (C) and a British man David James Taylor, 33, were taken into custody in Denpasar at 2pm on Friday, August 19, 2016. (AAP Image/Putra Sinulingga)

THE Byron Bay mother accused of murdering a Bali policeman has told a court she didn't report a vicious fight to police because she didn't want the officer involved to get into trouble.

Byron Bay's Sara Connor, along with her British DJ boyfriend David Taylor is facing charges of murder, fatal group assault or assault leading to death after the beaten and bloodied body of Wayan Sudarsa was found on Kuta beach on August 17 last year.

Speaking outside her murder trial in the Denpasar District Court on Tuesday, Ms Connor insisted she never knew the police officer was seriously hurt after a fight with her boyfriend, the Sydney Morning Herald have reported.

Ms Connor claims Mr Sudarsa, a police officer of 35 years, bit her on the arm and upper thigh when she tried to separate the two men, who were brawling in the sand.

"I never knew the policeman was seriously hurt. I left ... I never went back to the scene," she said.

"I tried to go to the police to report it because I was upset somebody attacked me while I was trying to help."

Ms Connor said that after going back to her Kuta homestay, Kubu Kauh Inn, and having a shower, she calmed down.

"After I had a shower, I was calmer. I thought: 'It's ok, I don't have to report him, I don't want to get him in any trouble," she said.

Earlier in court, Mr Taylor said that during the fight with Mr Sudarsa, he couldn't breathe and was afraid he was going to die.

At the time he said he had believed Mr Sudarsa was a bogus cop.

Mr Taylor revealed he had been Ms Connor's boyfriend for just four months when the couple went to Bali for what was supposed to be a romantic holiday, the SMH reported.

Mr Taylor claimed the policeman had grabbed and hit him first after initially laughing when Mr Taylor asked for help finding Ms Connor's missing handbag.

Mr Taylor testified for the first time in Ms Connor's trial on Tuesday.

Ms Connor, who runs a fresh pasta business in Byron Bay and has two young sons, has continued to claim she played no role in Mr Sudarsa's death and was just trying to separate the two men fighting.

Mr Taylor testified Ms Connor had jumped between himself and the police officer and stopped the fight.

However he also revealed it had been her idea to cut up the police officer's identity cards.

Mr Taylor, 34, said he was suspicious of Mr Sudarsa and believed him to be a fake cop because there was no one else on Kuta beach when Ms Connor's black handbag went missing.

Mr Taylor claimed Mr Sudarsa had looked over to where the pair had been sitting on the beach when Mr Taylor asked him about the bag.

Mr Taylor said Mr Sudarsa had pushed him after Mr Taylor started searching his pockets.

"He grabbed me. I fell on the sand. He was on top of me. It was then he punched me," Mr Taylor said. "I was shocked when he hit me."

Mr Taylor said he struck the police officer with the binoculars dangling around his neck before Ms Connor intervened.

"She asked me what was happening. I said: 'He knows where your bag is. He is a fake police officer.' I was shocked and scared from the attack."

Mr Taylor said his girlfriend stopped the fight. He wandered away, searching for the missing bag, hoping the brawl was over.

"After a few seconds I returned - I heard Sara scream," Mr Taylor said.

He said Mr Sudarsa was on top of Ms Connor's legs and pulling her hair. "I told him: 'Don't do that you f...ing c...t." Mr Taylor freed Ms Connor's hair from his grip and she left to resume the hunt for her bag.

The two men were once again fighting on the beach.

"I don't know how long we wrestled."

At one point, Mr Taylor said, Mr Sudarsa's right arm was at his neck, causing him to have trouble breathing.

"I couldn't breathe. I was afraid I was going to die. I never experienced it before - I was really scared." Mr Taylor's left hand found a Bintang beer bottle in the sand and he used it to strike the officer.

"The bottle smashed. The victim fell on top of me. I pushed him away and freed myself."

Mr Taylor said he again hit the police officer in the back of the head with the neck of the bottle.

He then left and joined Ms Connor outside the gate to the beach.

He claimed the two of them tried to go to the police, but a motorcycle taxi driver refused to take them.

"At first we wanted to go to the police. But we didn't know where and no one would take us. We decided not to go," he said.

Mr Taylor told the court he then returned to the victim, whom he said was still breathing, before the couple went back to Kubu Kauh Inn.

Mr Taylor described holding Ms Connor: ""I took a breath. We were both in shock. Then we calmed each other."

Ms Connor showered. She then cut up the police officer's identity cards the couple found in the wallet Mr Taylor had taken from the beach.

"This was to protect the victim - in Australia you can take the cards and use them," Mr Taylor said.

Asked by a judge why the couple did not return the identity cards to the victim if he was still breathing, Mr Taylor replied that he needed the police officer's identity to report the case to the police.

Mr Taylor said the couple burned their clothes and threw the identity cards away after learning the police officer had died. Ms Connor had not objected to the burning of the clothes.

"We were then both sad. Scared," he said.

The couple checked out of Kubu Kauh Inn at 7am on August 17.

Mr Taylor said they had long planned to leave and look around Jimbaran and then Uluwatu: "a much nicer area than Kuta".

He said neither of them knew the police were looking for them and they went to the Australian consulate "the moment we heard somebody had died".

"In the morning Sara heard from a friend that that she was on the news. I heard Sara's ID had been found next to the victim."

Mr Taylor insisted Ms Connor did not sit on the victim and as far he knew, she had not been there when he hit Mr Sudarsa.

He said Ms Connor had never suggested that he hit the victim.

Ms Connor said she agreed with all Mr Taylor had said.

"All I did was try to separate them," she said.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  bali bali murder editors picks sara connor

BYRON Bay's Sara Connor, along with her British DJ boyfriend David Taylor is facing charges of murder, fatal group assault or assault leading to death.

At Flickerfest 2017

