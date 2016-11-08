News

Byron Wildcats and Rams continue on winning ways

8th Nov 2016 2:33 PM
Nambi Rembe on the attack for the Byron Wildcats.
Nambi Rembe on the attack for the Byron Wildcats. Dogwhistle

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

ROUND five of the 2016 Summer Youth League saw the Byron Bay Wildcats put in a super performance against a more experienced Lennox Head side last Friday night.

After going down 1-0 inside the first minute, the Byron girls clicked into gear and dominated much of the first half.

The Wildcats came out firing in the second half and a cracking team goal finished by the youngest Wildcat, Olivia Fitzgerald, set the pace for the remainder f the match. Byron continued to create plenty of opportunities on goal but couldn't convert thanks toe some desperate Lennox defence and fantastic work from their keeper but a controversial late penalty (aren't they all?) gave Lennox the win and 3 valuable points.

The young Wildcats continued to improve and impress and look forward to taking on perennial favourites Bangalow this Friday Night.

The young Rams' match was a riveting affair with lots of end -to-end interplay and entertaining, quality football from both sides.

The young Rams pressed hard from the opening, with countless attacks on goal by strikers Mori Kone and Sam Shepherd.

The pressure finally bore fruit at the 20 minute mark with a flanking run by Shepherd and a clean cut into the bottom corner putting Byron on the board.

A lapse in the back line gave Lennox an equaliser in the second half and a dogged battle for midfield by Ronan Karup and Zac Sezer produce plenty of excitement.

With a draw looming, the Byron attack intensified.

In the closing minutes, another break away from Shepherd, a pin point cross and a clean strike by Hari Scott gave Byron an important win.

The young Rams now share second spot on the ladder with Alstonville, three points adrift from Lismore's Richmond Rovers.

This week's derby with local rivals, Bangalow could be crucial as the competition tightens into the final rounds.

The action kicks off with the Wildcats in Bangalow at 6.30pm, and the Rams at 8pm.

Byron Shire News

Topics:  bangalow byron wildcats byron young rams football far north coast summer league

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Byron Wildcats and Rams continue on winning ways

Byron Wildcats and Rams continue on winning ways

ROUND five of the 2016 Summer Youth League saw the Byron Bay Wildcats put in a super performance against a more experienced Lennox Head side last Friday night.

How 'shark issue' is affecting North Coast businesses

Multiple people attended the scene at Lighthouse Beach where a shark attack took place around 9:30 on Monday morning. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star

Are sharks attacking business in the Northern Rivers?

Generations unite on our gliders

PLANTING A FUTURE: Main Arm School student Harley and his granny planting the tree

Main Arm School is liiking after its glider population

200 evicted from 'illegal doof party' at Byron Bay

Tweed Heads Police. Photo: John Gass / Tweed Daily News

Cops crash illegal bush party.

Local Partners

Byron Wildcats and Rams continue on winning ways

ROUND five of the 2016 Summer Youth League saw the Byron Bay Wildcats put in a super performance against a more experienced Lennox Head side last Friday night.

COMMENT: Let's talk about money and roads

THIS month we need to have the conversation with our community about the state of our infrastructure and roads.

Lets talk avbout money and roads and rates

Kids will make a racket with this bunny in Brunswick Heads

SUNDAY: Kids will be rocking to the sounds of Bunny Racket.

At the Brunswick Picture House this Sunday from 2pm.

The J Awards nominees you can see on local stages

ON STAGE: Former Lismore resident Ngaiire during her first ever solo show at Splendour in the Grass 2016.

Fomer local Ngaiire is nominated to Australian Artist of the Year

Exterminate! Exterminate! The Daleks are coming

BCC Lismore will be screening a limited-run theatrical special presentation event of Doctor Who: The Power of the Daleks animated series from Saturday, November 12.

A much celebrated Doctor Who story is coming to Lismore and ByronBay

Tools down as The Block teams deliver final rooms

Tools down as The Block teams deliver final rooms

JULIA and Sasha finish on a high with perfect kitchen.

Kelle Bryan can't touch her children because of lupus

Kelle Bryan's lupus means she is unable to "touch" her children

Jolie set to fights Pitt's bid for joint custody

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are divorcing

Angelina Jolie has vowed not to give Brad Pitt joint custody

“Insane and racist”: Offshore detention like Trump's wall

“Anything can seem sane in comparison,” she said.

3D printing hooks up with simulation game

CQUniversity Dr Michael Cowling spent six months in the USA, working at the cutting-edge of augmented reality and 3D printing with Josh and Karen Tanenbaum, from the Transformative Play Lab at University of California Irvine.

CQUniversity researcher has returned from six months in the USA

Lorde second album update: "You'll have to hold on"

"I can hardly stop myself from typing out the name."

Lorde's new album won't be coming "tomorrow, or even next month"

Schoolies fear: New drugs could cause mass overdoses

Thousands of young people party during one of the organised events during the Schoolies festival on Queensland's Gold Coast

Up to 350 psychoactive substances have hit the market since 2008

4 Units On 1056m2

1-4/6-8 Paterson Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 2 2 1 Forthcoming...

This is a rare opportunity with outstanding future potential. A choice of 4 units on a large 1056m2 corner allotment in a prime position. Leave the car at home...

YOUR PLACE THIS SUMMER

10 River Street, New Brighton 2483

House 3 3 2 AUCTION

For those fortunate enough to live or holiday in the iconic and very tightly held precinct of New Brighton is to experience a lifestyle most of us only dream of.

OCEAN VIEW DUPLEX

1/16 Palmer Avenue, Ocean Shores 2483

Duplex 3 2 1 $675,000

This luxury designed contemporary home is located in the exclusive Byron Views Development. There is a refreshing easterly outlook to the Capricornia canal, nature...

Stylish New Home In Convenient Position

3 Gahwang Court, Ocean Shores 2483

House 4 2 2 $700,000 to...

Less than a year old this modern and very stylish home offers incredible value at this price! Set on a large 1013m2 block just one block from the shopping centre...

Auction This Saturday! Great Neighbourhood

75 Beech Drive, Suffolk Park 2481

House 4 2 2 Guide $820,000 ...

Situated in a lovely environment in Suffolk Park, this north facing home has a corner location on a large 828sqm, level block. The gardens are stunning and in...

Relaxed Beachside Living

50/183-205 Broken Head Road, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 3 2 1 $730,000 to...

Light, bright and airy this 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment offers a fantastic beachside lifestyle. An open plan living, kitchen and dining area seamlessly flows...

A True Renovators Delight

13/17-19 Mahogany Drive, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 3 2 1 $500,000 to...

Come and put your creative touches on this home! A unique chance to establish yourself in the Byron Bay market. This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom with large courtyard...

Rare Opportunity!

Lot 500 Alcorn Road, Knockrow 2479

Residential Land Meet Agent Onsite Wednesday 9 Nov 2.00 - 2.30pm Friday 11 Nov ... Auction 26th...

Meet Agent Onsite Wednesday 9 Nov 2.00 - 2.30pm Friday 11 Nov 3.00 - 3.30pm This former avocado farm presents a rare opportunity to secure approx 9Ha (approx 22...

Stunning, Modern Home In Central Byron Bay

37 Shirley Lane, Byron Bay 2481

House 4 2 2 $1,550,000 to...

Situated in central Byron Bay with an easy walk to CBD, Main and Belongil Beaches is this relaxed, spacious and modern home. Renovated and beautifully detailed...

Entry-level Mullumbimby Opportunity

11 Warina Place, Mullumbimby 2482

House 3 1 Price Guide...

In a quiet cul de sac at the base of Mt Chincogan, a short stroll to the famous farmers market and just fifteen hundred metres to the main street of vibrant...

Off the plan buyers told to fork out extra for their home

Buyer is being asked for an extra $50,000 for his home

Hi-diddly-ho neighborino! 'Simpsons House' for rent

QUIRKY: The ad for a Lumeah Dr Mount Coolum home for rent has used a unique method.

Don't have a cow man but time's running out if you want to live here

"Luxurious” Sunshine Coast home sells for $6.5m

You can now stay in multi-million dollar home

Owners place iconic local pub on the market for $1.2m

ON THE MARKET: Iconic Gladstone region hotel placed on the market for $1.2m.

OWNERS of an iconic local hotel and pub are calling it a night.

Couple heartbroken after rental home trashed

The repair bill has hit the tens of thousands and is still climbing. Photo / George Novak

The repair bill has hit the tens of thousands and is still climbing

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!