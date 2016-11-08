Byron Wildcats and Rams continue on winning ways

Nambi Rembe on the attack for the Byron Wildcats.

ROUND five of the 2016 Summer Youth League saw the Byron Bay Wildcats put in a super performance against a more experienced Lennox Head side last Friday night.

After going down 1-0 inside the first minute, the Byron girls clicked into gear and dominated much of the first half.

The Wildcats came out firing in the second half and a cracking team goal finished by the youngest Wildcat, Olivia Fitzgerald, set the pace for the remainder f the match. Byron continued to create plenty of opportunities on goal but couldn't convert thanks toe some desperate Lennox defence and fantastic work from their keeper but a controversial late penalty (aren't they all?) gave Lennox the win and 3 valuable points.

The young Wildcats continued to improve and impress and look forward to taking on perennial favourites Bangalow this Friday Night.

The young Rams' match was a riveting affair with lots of end -to-end interplay and entertaining, quality football from both sides.

The young Rams pressed hard from the opening, with countless attacks on goal by strikers Mori Kone and Sam Shepherd.

The pressure finally bore fruit at the 20 minute mark with a flanking run by Shepherd and a clean cut into the bottom corner putting Byron on the board.

A lapse in the back line gave Lennox an equaliser in the second half and a dogged battle for midfield by Ronan Karup and Zac Sezer produce plenty of excitement.

With a draw looming, the Byron attack intensified.

In the closing minutes, another break away from Shepherd, a pin point cross and a clean strike by Hari Scott gave Byron an important win.

The young Rams now share second spot on the ladder with Alstonville, three points adrift from Lismore's Richmond Rovers.

This week's derby with local rivals, Bangalow could be crucial as the competition tightens into the final rounds.

The action kicks off with the Wildcats in Bangalow at 6.30pm, and the Rams at 8pm.