Byron Shire News Community Calendar

HELPING HAND: About 30 people recently attended a fundraiser at Suffolk Park to raise money for the Hamlin Fistula Ethiopia hospital founded by Catherine Hamlin. The High Tea for Hamlin event, organised by Sheryl Ryan, raised $1023 for the hospital. Thanks to the Ramada Hotel and Suites Ballina, Balcony Restaurant and Oyster Bar Byron Bay, Dr Craig Layt Skin Clinics, Bee Natural, Ewingsdale Coffee, ABC Book Centre Ballina and Red Earth Jewellery Ballina for donating prizes for the raffles.
MULLUMBIMBY Branch of CWA monthly meeting will be held at 10am on Wednesday, November 9 in the CWA rooms Tincogan St Mullumbimby. Lunch follows at noon. Membership inquiries to Sue 66841675 or Jenny 66847282.

THE Brunswick Heads Progress Association's next meeting is on November 7 at 7pm in the Memorial Hall, Fingal St, Brunswick Heads. This will be the AGM followed by the ordinary meeting. Visitors are welcome. Come along and get an update on issues affecting Brunswick Heads.

BYRON Shire Chemical Free Landcare next fortnightly working bee will be on Saturday, November 12 from 9am-1pm at the Brunswick Heads Crown Land Reserve site. Meet at the end of South Beach Road fire track gate. We will be working on glory lily. Please wear boots, long sleeve shirt and long pants, a hat, gloves and bring water, raincoat and some morning tea. Tools and first aid kit will be provided.

U3A Brunswick Valley Tuesday forum is on November 8 from 10am-noon at the Uniting Church Hall, Fingal St, Brunswick Heads. Keith Alcock will recount his journey in photos and stories of his sailing trip from Trinidad to Tahiti. Visitors welcome. Phone 66851732.

HEAD to Butler Street Byron Bay this Sunday for Byron's eclectic Sunday market. From 8am-3pm, enjoy a vibrant market scene. Be entertained by a stellar line-up of Broadfoot, Digera and Dinkhum Bohos. The charities of the day, Byron Shire Respite Service and Wilson's Creek Public School will be grateful for your support. Please leave your dogs at home.

THE AGM of Byron Bay Rugby Union will be held on Monday, November 28 at 6pm at the Great Northern Hotel Byron Bay.

BYRON Sophia Philosophical Group presents Death. Byron Sophia invites participation in the 8th of a series of discussions addressing the meaning of big words. The important question is: "What does death in my life mean to me?” Discussion introduced and led by Gavin Greenoak, scientist and Poet. To be held today, Thursday (November 3) from 1-3pm at the Masonic Centre, 6 Byron St. Byron Bay. For more information, phone Celia on 66843623.

