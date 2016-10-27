Byron Shire News Community Calendar

DOUBLE TROUBLE: Byron Bay High School will, for the first time in the school's history have 2 teams qualify for the State Basketball Championships. Both the boys and girls U15s have made it into the final 8 of the NSW CHS competition. The teams will leave next Tuesday for Terrigal and will play November 2 and 3 at the Championships. "The School is extremely proud of the efforts of these two teams, their sportsmanship and conduct has been outstanding and they are great ambassadors for our school,” said Principal Peter King.

U3A Ballina/Byron. Poetry session with Elva Julien and Sue Craig at 10am on November 1 at the RSL Mullumbimby. All welcome. Enquiries to 66807350.

BYRON Bay RSL Sub-branch monthly meeting will be held at the Byron Bay Services Club on Thursday, November 3 at 10.15am. All current, visiting and eligible new members are invited to attend. Enquiries phone 66856907.

BANGALOW Progress Association will hold its next meeting on Thursday, November 3 at 5.30pm at Heritage House, Bangalow. Members and new members welcome.

THE next meeting of the Northern Rivers Evening Prostate Cancer Support Group will be held on Wednesday, November 2 from 7pm until 9pm at the Lismore Workers Club. Guest speaker is Teena Mitchell, of the GROW Group, who will talk on mental well-being. As this is a good opportunity to share, learn and benefit from other people's experiences, men diagnosed with prostate cancer and their partners or carers are most welcome to attend. Enquiries phone 66622211.

BYRON Sophia Philosophical Group. Peace and peacefulness. How does peace relate to the environment and to what we eat? Learn how to be part of the peace action plan in everyday life. It is easier than we think to make a world of difference. Presented by Sandra Kimler, speaker at the November 2016 World Parliament on Spirituality conference in Utah, USA. To be held today (Thursday, October 27) from 1-3pm at the Masonic Centre, 6 Byron St, Byron Bay For more information phone Celia 66843623.

BRUNSWICK Valley Probus Club. Meeting starts 10am Tuesday, November 1 at the Ocean Shores Country Club. All welcome. Enquiries Margaret 66803316.

MUSIC in the Valley, held last Friday at Main Arm Public School, was a wonderful evening. Thanks to performers, parents, supporters and everyone in the community for their involvement and contributing to its success. It has generated much needed income for our P&C, which supports many programs.

STARTUPBYRON "Un-networking" meet-up is next Thursday, November 3, 5.30pm at The Sun Bistro (Industrial Estate). #StartupByron is a free, open and inclusive group focused on connecting anyone interested in startups. From bootstrapping new ideas to instilling innovation DNA into existing products or businesses, come along, meet and find out what's happening in Byron Bay and the region. For info: ww.startinno.com /events/startupbyron- un-networking.