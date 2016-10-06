Byron Shire News Community Calendar

MASTERS WINNERS: BYRON Bay Boardriders club President Neil Cameron (centre) caught up with Cam Paton and Paul Osborne from Atlanta Building, one of the clubs major sponsors, to congratulate them after they won The Master Builders Association Residential Builder of the Year and the NSW State Award for Best Pool over $100,000.

U3A Brunswick Valley Tuesday forum is on October 11 from 10am-12pm at the Uniting Church Hall, Fingal St, Brunswick Heads. Des Wann presents "Louis Moreau Gottschalk: His Life and Music” - a very informative and entertaining talk. Visitors welcome. Ring 66851732.

BRUNSWICK Valley VIEW Club's next lunch meeting will be held at the Brunswick Heads Bowling Club on Thursday, October 13 at 10.30am. Guest speaker is Anne Smith. Apologies to Rae on 0427103072 by Monday (October 10).

U3A Ballina/Byron. Beverley Rutter will present a poetry session on rhyme and rhythm on October 11 at 10am in the meeting room of the R.S.L., Mullumbimby. Visitors welcome. Inquiries to 66807350.

THE Brunswick Heads Progress Association's next meeting is on October 10 at 7pm. This meeting will be held at the Brunswick Heads Bowling Club. Visitors are welcome. Come along and get an update on issues affecting Brunswick Heads.

BYRON Bay Garden Club AGM meeting is on Saturday (October 8) at 1pm at the Byron Bay Services Club. For more information, phone Jeni on 66857816.

BYRON'S popular Artisan night market is in the heart of Byron Bay, and it starts again on Saturday (October 8) and will continue every Saturday from 4pm-9pm until Easter 2017. Held at Railway Park, you will find original and creative products, enjoy a snack, stay for dinner and kick back and listen to the world-music sounds of Nomad Flamenco.

THE AGM of the Mullumbimby Branch of CWA will be held at 9.30am on Wednesday, October 12 in the CWA Rooms, Tincogan St, Mullumbimby. Inquires to Sue 66841675 or Jenny 66847282.

OCTOBER is a big month for the Byron Breast Cancer Support Group starting with a meeting on Wednesday, October 19 from 12pm-2pm at the Byron Community Cabin (old Girl Guides Hall), Carlyle St. Anyone experiencing or who has experienced breast cancer is welcome to attend. Light refreshments, tea and Kombucha provided. Contact Tamra on 0401361736. The guest speaker is personal development coach, Emma Walkinshaw.

THE Australian Breastfeeding Association (ABA) Mullumbimby Ocean Shores Group meets on Monday, October 10 at 10am at the Uniting Church Hall Dalley St, Mullumbimby. Discussion topic: Tandem feeding. Colour in and drawing competitions for older children. Inquiries to Jan 0431477445.

ON Saturday, October 1 from 7.30am to 10.30am, the Huonbrook Herbicide free volunteers are starting their yearly eradication of the emerging jump-seed plants along side of the public road. Bring boots, bright clothes, gloves, hat and water. Be at Mill Rd at 7.15am. If you want to help, phone 66840104.

BYRON Sophia Philosophical Group. Jiddu Krishnamurti, religious philosopher, author and educator in conversation with Dr David Bohm, physicist and author at Brockwood Park, England in The Future of Humanity series in 1983. The question: "Is there evolution of consciousness?” which may lead to a discussion exploring new insights. A DVD (with subtitles) presented by Gerald Reardon, Krishnamurti Australia, Inc. today, Thursday (October 6) from 1-3pm at the Masonic Centre, 6 Byron St. Byron Bay. For more information, phone Celia on 66843623.

THERE is now a general cancer support group in Byron Bay for anyone living in the Northern Rivers. Meetings will be monthly on the first Tuesday of the month at 10am and held at the Cancer Council building in Byron. The aim of the group is to provide a safe, supportive and friendly environment for people with cancer to discuss how they are feeling. For more information contact Ken on 0411233755 or David on 0428187025

OCEAN Shores Landcare. Small groups working in Yalla Kool Reserve on Wednesday and Friday mornings are looking for new members. Call Felicity 0467650140.