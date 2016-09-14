Byron Public blitzes mind tournament

THINKERS: Byron Bay Public's Declan, Beau, Isaac, Billie, Max, Floyd and Amelie celebrate their win in the Tournament of the Minds.

SOME of Byron's most creative young thinkers were in winning form last weekend at the Tournament of Minds in Sydney.

Seven students from Byron Bay Public School came away as winners from the competion held at the University of New South Wales, and they are already preparing to take it to the next level.

The winning team of Declan, Beau, Isaac, Billie, Max, Floyd and Amelie along with their teachers Cory Whitney and Nicky Greenlaw will now compete at the Australasian Pacific finals taking place next month at Griffith University on the Gold Coast.

For three hours last weekend in a lecture room at the university the Byron thinkers put their heads together to compete against teams from schools across the state.

They developed a presentation that not only met the competition criteria but they also woo-ed the audience and the judges with their dramatic performance, their humour and their scientific knowledge.

Great work Byron Public and good luck at the Pacific finals.