Byron mayor rejects shark nets

NET SUPPORTER: Neil Cameron has called for the installation of shark nets at Byron Shire beaches as Mayor Simon Richardson re-affirms council's opposition.

IN the wake of NSW Premier Mike Baird's decision to seek Federal Government permission to install old style shark nets on beaches in the Ballina Shire, Byron Mayor Simon Richardson has re-affirmed his council's opposition to any similar plan for the Byron Shire.

The move to explore deploying Queensland-style mesh net in Ballina follows another shark attack there last week which left a 24-year-old surfer with minor bite wounds to his leg.

"I stand with the Byron community, as does the rest of Council to call for intelligent, respectful, effective and non-lethal measures to allow humans and non-humans to co-exist,” Mayor Richardson said.

He also criticised the State Government for not supporting non-lethal shark management programs already under way in the Byron Shire.

But president of the Byron Bay Boardriders Club, Neil Cameron believes it is only a matter of time before there is another serious shark incident in the Byron Shire and backs Premier Baird's decision.

He also supports the idea of introducing nets for Byron's beaches.

"It may be an antiquated method, but until we come up with something better we have to live with nets,” Mr Cameron said.

Mayor Richardson said, "The fear of sharks bring out in us a freeze, fight or flight survival response.

"However, leaders need to be able to rise above emotional reaction and find a way to make sound, reasonable and evidence based decisions.”

He said that in the Byron Shire, a couple of human deaths by sharks in a hundred years did not warrant the guaranteed wholesale death of other marine life.

"We invested in gyrocopter surveillance- and they worked - and were far more cheap and more effective than helicopters.

"We invested in a shark spotter program, and it worked better than the government program.

"We have requested the State Government to support these initiatives further- and have received only silence.”

But Neil Cameron believes that deploying nets in the Ballina Shire may be an easier proposition than in Byron Shire which " is a very green community.”

"We are a major tourist destination and we want people to feel safe here, but I know people are not swimming because of the fear of shark attacks,” he said.

Mr Cameron acknowledged the nets would catch other non-target species as well as sharks.

"As surfers we have always been concerned for the turtles, dolphins and rays that we all love,” he said.

"Its a sad thing to say but saving a human life has to come before the life of some other animal.

"Hopefully they can provide a maintenance system for the nets that will see any trapped, non-target species freed quickly.”

Premiere Baird said trials of new shark mitigation technologies such as drone surveillance and smart drum lines would continue regardless of whether the nets were installed.

Figures released earlier this year to Shark Files Queensland under a freedom of information request revealed the state's nets had killed 76 dolphins and 28 manta rays between 2009 and 2014.

There were 406 non-targeted animal deaths in total.